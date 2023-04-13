Minecraft Preview 1.20.0.20 patch notes: Everything you need to know

As Minecraft 1.20 approaches, both the Java and Bedrock Editions of the game are regularly releasing betas for players to experience. These Java snapshots and Bedrock previews give fans a sneak peek at upcoming content while fixing a litany of bugs and making balance changes for parity.

Compared to the last few previews, Bedrock's latest entry (1.20.0.20) fixes plenty of issues while introducing some tweaks to existing game features.

The preview adds the ability to make banner shields, while sniffer eggs have also been made available. Additionally, the pitcher plant was introduced much like it was in Java Edition.

This Bedrock preview brings itself closer in line with Java Edition while adding some much-requested features along the way.

Most important additions and changes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.0.20

Although this Minecraft Bedrock preview doesn't contain everything that will be in store in the Trails & Tales update, it certainly offers more than a few notable entries.

The preview also introduces the long-awaited banner shield implementation, which is something that the game's community has been asking from Mojang over the course of multiple years. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to implementations.

Here are some of the most notable changes and additions in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.0.20:

Shields can finally be combined in the crafting menu with banners, allowing players to add custom patterns to their shield like they can in Java Edition.

Sniffers and torchflowers have been removed from the Experimental Features toggle, meaning they'll appear in the vanilla version of Bedrock without any settings being changed.

Sniffers can now be bred to create a sniffer egg, which will hatch into a snifflet. Players can speed up the hatching process by placing the sniffer egg on moss.

The pitcher plant has been introduced, a new ancient flower whose pods can be dug up by the sniffer as it searches the ground.

Torchflowers have had their hitboxes altered. Furthermore, torchflower seeds can be used in composting, and bees can now pollinate this flower as well. Chickens and parrots can eat torchflower seeds, and torchflowers used in suspicious stew will bestow the Night Vision status effect. The seeds can also be used to breed chickens and tame parrots.

iOS versions of the game will now request local network access in order to find games hosted on that network.

Potions, tipped arrows, and mob effects have had their colors altered to be more distinguishable from each other.

Miner Pottery Shards have been added to the loot tables of suspicious sand blocks in archeology.

Brushes can now be enchanted with Mending, Unbreaking, and Curse of Vanishing.

A tooltip has been added to brushes when pointing at suspicious sand/gravel blocks on devices utilizing touch controls.

Bamboo blocks' flammability has been brought in line with that of other wood types.

The rules for placing blocks on top of decorated pots are now mirrored with Minecraft: Java Edition.

A large host of behavior tweaks for mobs, property changes for blocks, and bug fixes. The full list of these changes can be found at https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/article/minecraft-preview-1-20-0-20.

Since so much is coming up with this new Minecraft Bedrock preview, players won't want to waste any time checking out all the new features and changes.

Fortunately, the Preview Program is easily accessible on Windows-based PCs, Android/iOS devices, and Xbox consoles. With just a few clicks, players can download the update and dive into the game and all of its content.

Poll : 0 votes