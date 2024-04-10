Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 patch notes: New paintings, mace enchantments, and more

Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 has brought loads of exciting features to Bedrock Edition. With this, Bedrock players can try out new mace enchantments - Wind Burst, Density, and Breach. While these enchantments have been out for Java Edition for a while, Bedrock players can now try them, too. Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 also brings Bedrock ahead of Java by adding five new paintings, bringing the total count to 31.

These new paintings will come to Java Edition in future snapshots. Meanwhile, Minecraft players can discover and decorate their bases with new paintings in Preview 1.21.0.21. Other than new mace enchants and paintings, the latest Preview also adds raid omen, a revamped variant of bad omen that triggers pillager raids.

Check out the patch notes to learn about all new features and changes in Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21.

Minecraft Preview 1.21.0.21 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Experimental Features

Mace

The Mace now has three brand-new enchantments available for use:

Wind Burst generates a burst of wind when successfully striking enemies, launching the wielder in the air!

generates a burst of wind when successfully striking enemies, launching the wielder in the air! Density makes the already heavy Mace EVEN HEAVIER, adding additional heft to its Smash Attack!

makes the already heavy Mace EVEN HEAVIER, adding additional heft to its Smash Attack! Breach allows the Mace to bypass a portion of an enemy's Armor, striking fear into the hearts of even the most protected enemies!

allows the Mace to bypass a portion of an enemy's Armor, striking fear into the hearts of even the most protected enemies! Added a new explosive particle effect when executing a smash attack with the Mace to really show the player's power when using it!

Known issues: Particles appear grey in water and on some leaves. Particles appear when a target is hit in the air.

Mob effects

Added Raid Omen, a revamped version of Bad Omen coming in Minecraft 1.21 update

Instead of triggering a Raid directly, Bad Omen will transform into a Raid Omen variant with a duration of 30 seconds.

Once the Raid Omen expires, a Raid will start at the location where the player gained the Raid Omen.

Like any other effect, players can drink a Bucket of Milk to clear the Raid Omen to prevent the Raid from starting.

Added activation sounds to Bad Omen, Trial Omen, and Raid Omen.

Paintings

Added five new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving:

Baroque

Humble

Meditative

Prairie Ride

Unpacked

Trial chambers

Trial Chambers are now more consistently buried by the terrain when found underground

Trial spawner

Ominous Trial Spawners now show a preview of the item that is about to be dropped

Features and bug fixes

Blocks

"coral_block" block is now split into unique instances: "tube_coral_block", "brain_coral_block", "bubble_coral_block", "fire_coral_block", "horn_coral_block", "dead_tube_coral_block", "dead_brain_coral_block", "dead_bubble_coral_block", "dead_fire_coral_block" and "dead_horn_coral_block"

EDU toggle

Chemistry items now appear in the creative inventory when the Education edition toggle is on

Gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting to a region where a Piston is pushing a Chest (MCPE-179440)

Fixed a crash that could occur when the player begins losing air

Hardcore mode (Preview only)

The death screen now shows “Spectate World” option when playing in Hardcore Mode (MCPE-180287)

Mobs

Armadillos no longer repeatedly roll and unroll when receiving damage from blocks (MCPE-180142)

Realms

Fixed several instances of periods being narrated as 'dot' on the Realms Stories 'Opt In' screen (Preview only)

Accessibility features

Added text-to-speech support for member search results in the Realms Stories Member tab (Preview Only)

The Realms Stories Opt In screen now enumerates its active buttons with text-to-speech on (Preview Only)

User interface

Added slide-off persistence to new d-pad touch control scheme

Changes positioning and scale of default new touch d-pad control scheme. Also allows for moving the dpad closer to the hotbar when customizing touch controls.

Made the jump and ascend in water button overlap so now the player can stay above water more easily (MCPE-179689)

Fix a bug that prevented navigating to previously sent messages with a keyboard on Xbox (MCPE-174648)

Technical updates

Add-ons and script engine

Fixed some places in documentation generation where elements were accidentally overwritten. This caused a minor amount of documentation to appear or move in the Animations, Blocks, Entities, and Particles files

Blocks

Updated block geometry to allow uv rotations

This allows you to rotate the specified uv rect in 90 degree increments before applying it to a block face

Supported from minecraft:geometryformat version 1.21.0 and up

Added pivot for scale in the Block Transformation Component

Added pivot for rotation in the Block Transformation Component

Documentation

Documentation for version v1.13.0 of "Decoration Features" is now up to date

Editor

Editor is now in v0.6 with the following new features:

New Panel Layout – panels can be toggled, resized, and support auto-hide

Widget Framework – editor extensions can now use custom entities and animations to mark information within the world

Global Block Hotbar + Picker – customize and swap between your most common blocks to build even faster

Brush Shape Framework – use our resizable brush shapes to quickly modify the world or add your own with editor extensions

Summon Tool – quickly create, move, rotate, and delete entities

Line Tool – build parkour maps, bridges, and roads with our new line tool

Improved performance, bug fixes, and many more!

Experimental technical updates

API

get will now handle items whose names have changed so that scripts referencing old names will still work as intended

Added ItemComponentUseOnEvent for beta

Moved typeIdand Block.matches from beta to stable

Update JavaScript engine

BigInt support

hasOwn

Array findLast and at

Miscellaneous bug fixes

@minecraft/server.BlockType

Moved idAPI from beta to stable v1.11.0

@minecraft/server.BlockTypes

Moved BlockTypes API from beta to stable v1.11.0

Moved typeAPI from beta to stable v1.11.0

@minecraft/server.Block

Moved typeAPI from beta to stable v1.11.0

Graphical

Fixed heightmap textures not rendering correctly in the Deferred Technical Preview