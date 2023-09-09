Minecraft Preview for iOS download guide

Unlike Minecraft Java Edition, which gets snapshots that are essentially beta versions, Bedrock Edition has a completely separate game version that solely deals with pre-update releases. It is called Minecraft Preview and is available for most devices that support this edition. It is currently available on Xbox, Windows, Android, and iOS devices.

Each of these options involves a specific and distinct method of installing this beta version of Bedrock. This piece will cover how to get access to Minecraft Preview on iOS.

Steps to get Minecraft Preview on iOS

1) Find Minecraft Preview on TestFlight app

Apple has its own method of handling Minecraft Preview and giving access to players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike other devices that support this game's Preview edition, Apple offerings do things slightly differently for beta versions. If an application that is compatible with or available on the App Store has a pre-update release, it comes under an app called TestFlight, which handles the beta access for users.

Hence, to obtain the Preview edition of the game, you need to search for it on the TestFlight app.

2) Getting beta testing access

There is a high chance that the Minecraft Preview will mostly be full of testers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The unfortunate part about trying to get a Preview version of the game on iOS and Android is that it can only have a limited number of testers. This limit is not present on Windows or Xbox devices. As of now, if players are not already on the beta testing list, there is a good chance that they will see a message that says: "This beta is full."

However, the developers and TestFlight constantly check which beta testers are active or inactive in a program and can also add or remove people accordingly. Hence, players must frequently check the page to see whether an opening is available.

If one is successfully allowed to enter Minecraft Preview, they will receive an email from the developers stating that they have been shortlisted. They will also get a link that will allow them to download the latest Preview edition.

3) Frequently playing the Preview to stay in the program

Minecraft Preview will contain loads of new and experimental features that Mojang is working on for the upcoming update. (Image via Mojang)

Loads of people try to get into the Preview on the iOS. Hence, to stay in this beta program, one must always check for new updates and play this version at least once every few days to stay active.

Furthermore, players must be aware that its content will contain some glitches and bugs, which Mojang will fix before the official patch comes out.