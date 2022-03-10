Minecraft Redditor accidently blows up his own base

Minecraft players have an endless amount of potential with their builds. Sometimes they like to build nice rooms to store all their hard-earned materials. That seems to be the case with u/coullbro from r/Minecraft on Reddit, who was rearranging their treasure room by adding blocks to signify what is in each chest. Suddenly, however, they placed a TNT block next to a block of redstone.

A Redditor on r/Minecraft accidentally blew up his own base

When TNT is placed near any ignition source, such as flames, or in this case, a block of redstone, it will start flashing white and then explode. Players only have a few seconds to react to a TNT when this is happening, and for u/coullbro the only option at the moment was to run.

The panic exhibited was palpable

When u/coullbro placed the TNT block, the viewer could instantly see the moment of regret the Redditor faced at that moment. Panicking and with no way to stop the impending destruction, u/coullbro does the only thing they can do and simply rushes away from the explosion. In the following moments, they approach the area and survey the damage done to their base.

Players seemed to relate to u/coullbro

There are many times during Minecraft when a player can simply just relax so much their brain seems to shut down. This is because it can be such a relaxing and mild game (depending on the circumstances). When this autopilot happens though, it seems mistakes of this explosive calibur can happen. Still, some players expressed their sympathy to u/coullbro:

Still, others seemed to laugh at the situation

While the situation was funny in hindsight, we can only imagine that u/coullbro was not having such a great time. The game even seemed to mock u/coullbro, as it started to rain inside the base as soon as the explosion happened. Users could not contain their laughter:

Perhaps u/coullbro will not make that mistake again

Players can learn a lot from watching the videos of others. When playing a game such as Minecraft, players can often forget certain interactions between items. It seems this slight misjudgment caused this comedic episode, though players can only hope that it was easy enough for u/coullbro to fix after this mishap. But, u/coullbro will probably not put TNT on the wall again.

Edited by R. Elahi