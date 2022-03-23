Minecraft Redditor adds the Harry Potter theme inside their library

Sometimes, a little bit of music in Minecraft can change the whole mood of a situation. A Redditor named u/KilianGreen recently posted on the Minecraft subreddit that they had managed to get the iconic Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter play whenever they entered their library.

As expected, this created a truly magical environment that really fit the theme appropriately. It certainly made the whole experience feel whimsical and truly like the song belonged there.

A Minecraft Redditor was able to add the Harry Potter theme inside their library

Players of Minecraft can see the amount of work that went into making this experience feel as magical as possible. When u/KilianGreen enters their library, it goes from silence to playing the iconic Hedwig's Theme, with their enchanting table springing to life to further solidify the mystical properties of the song. Later on, viewers were shown the sheer amount of work that went into making it all happen.

The reveal at the end of the video is the icing on the cake

After viewers get to watch the events in the video unfold, and listen to the song, u/KilianGreen then takes the viewers into the inner-workings of the contraption, showing off exactly what kind of build went into creating this song. As the redstone contraptions are triggered and the music plays, the whimsical feeling continues as viewers can certainly appreciate how much love and detail went into making this happen.

Most players who saw this were enchanted with the idea

Almost every viewer agreed that this was incredibly well done, lauding u/KilianGreen for a great job as he managed to add both mystery and wonder to Minecraft's generally plain libraries. Many of them asked how they could get their build to look like that, or how they could create the notes in that same order. In fact, thanks to this post, many were able to learn that note blocks can be controlled in pitch.

Some were curious about the texture packs and shaders used

In addition to the music setting such a nostalgic tone in the library, the shaders as well as the sounds definitely seemed different, leading to many asking which shaders u/KilianGreen had used in the game. Some even stated that they were going to imitate his design, but thanked u/KilianGreen for their contribution to the community.

There will likely be many more players building Harry Potter-themed libraries

The community on Reddit's r/Minecraft is the ideal location for players to not only share their builds and questions with other players, but it is a great place to simply connect with like-minded people. Viewing other builds, or getting inspired to create a player's own version of a submitted build greatly improves the community as a whole. Sharing is caring, after all, and u/KilianGreen's creation was a great addition to the game.

