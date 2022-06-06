Minecraft Redditor breeds ultra-fast horse with potion of swiftness

In Minecraft, players are always searching for a fast horse that can travel the world quickly. Some of the swiftest of these creatures can be obtained by breeding, though it can take a lot of time.

Recently, a Redditor, u/Nottableputin69, posted a video on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, explaining how users can get an ultra-quick horse with the help of swiftness potions and breeding.

The gamer showcased a speedy horse in the video, running beside several horse stables. It is faster than any average horse that can naturally be born or spawned in a world.

This was made possible with the swiftness potion trick while breeding them.

The caption written by the original poster explained how they used potions of swiftness level 2 on both the horses before breeding them. When the foal was born, it had the potion effect applied to it permanently.

The process was repeated around 22 times by the OP, giving them an extremely fast horse. They explained that the speed effect could also be stacked if players throw another splash potion of swiftness on the fast horse.

Users react to ultra-fast horse bred by Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft has loads of tricks that are fascinating to explore. Hence, this trick of making a super quick horse impressed thousands of Redditors.

The post received over 12 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day. While some users were genuinely intrigued by the swiftness potion trick, others were aware of the scheme and talked about how it is Bedrock Edition exclusive.

Some experienced gamers who knew about the trick mentioned how this was only possible in Bedrock Edition. The debate about Bedrock Edition having loads of bugs has been going on for a long time in the Minecraft community, and this was no exception.

Several people saw this as a bug rather than a helpful trick.

One Redditor explained how the potions' status effects worked on Bedrock Edition. The raised stats of the parent mob get inherited as a base stat in the offspring, so the speed effect becomes permanent.

Later, people also thought of adding more effects to the horse to make it overpowered. However, another Redditor mentioned how they tested all the effects, and only the speed effect got transferred to the foal.

Another Redditor extensively calculated the exact speed of the horse in kilometers and miles per hour. They took the information given by the original poster, measured a single block's length in meters, and came out with the actual speed.

Several people liked the comments and humorously replied to them.

Several people humorously commented that the horse is so fast that their world chunks will not load. They won't know where they are going and might even die from falling off an invisible cliff.

Overall, the post sparked loads of conversations on the Minecraft Reddit page. People extensively talked about Bedrock Edition, the horse's speed, and how it is too fast for them.

Even after a day after it went live, the post continues to garner views.

