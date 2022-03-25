Minecraft Redditor brilliantly creates a mirror effect in the game

Players from all around the globe flock to the Minecraft Reddit page post and consume all kinds of content related to the famous sandbox title. They post stunning builds, complex redstone contraptions, funny videos and even discuss various aspects of the game. This page is a great community hub for any Minecraft player out there.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/egric' posted a stunning photo of a build they made. In the caption, they mentioned that they made a mirror in the game. In the photo, there is a huge library room lit by hanging shroomlights. In the center of the room floor, the player created a brilliant illusion of a mirror located which identically reflected the room.

The illusion was essentially made by flipping the entire room vertically and building the flipped design under the normal one. After the flipped design is made under the normal room, the player cleverly places white glass blocks between the two rooms to make it look like the normal room is being reflected off a mirror.

Reactions from people on the stunning mirror effect created by the Minecraft Redditor

As the photo was brilliantly taken and the Minecraft build was accurately mirrored, many Redditors were attracted to the post. Within a day, it received over 31 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People discussed how the original poster made the room and other aspects of the flipped design of the room.

Several people were simply mesmerized by the intelligence of the player to cleverly make a flipped room underneath to give it a mirror effect. Although players have previously used this method, this is still an interesting concept for many new players who are constantly joining the sandbox game.

Other than that, people discussed at length how the overall build could've been improved and how other items could've affected the authenticity of the reflection. They talked about lanterns as a light source and how it was not possible to use them as they can't be flipped upside down. They also talked about bookshelves and how they cannot be flipped but from a distance, it looks upside down if the design is identically made.

Overall, the build was appreciated by many Minecraft Redditors as they discussed this clever illusion. People also talked about other games that use this method as well. The post is nearly a day old, but it is still getting a lot of attention because the build was so perfectly made.

Edited by Rohit Mishra