Minecraft Redditor builds breathtaking Mayan temple in-game

Over the years, as Minecraft has gotten more complex, stunning builds have been crafted. With no disrespect to early builds, the game has gotten better, and the builds have. There are many more blocks to work with, and the textures are often better and more refined than they were original, making the current version look significantly better.

What is also true of the game is that almost anything is possible. Nearly anything can be built, so the most beautiful houses and structures from the real world can often be remade in the game to stunning effect.

One Minecraft Redditor made good on both of those claims. They built a Mayan temple in the game that looks incredible.

Minecraft player creates stunning temple with astonishing detail

Even the most detailed builds usually focus on one thing. A house is the only thing built, usually. Despite a house having cars, a driveway, a fountain, gardens, and more, the house itself is usually the only thing constructed.

This is true of so many builds because it's difficult to do. Building a beautiful house takes time and effort, and there's often not much time or effort left to focus on the rest of it when the house is finished.

It doesn't take away from their quality, but it's true. On the other hand, this Redditor focused on much more than just the main attraction.

The temple is an incredible feat in and of itself, but they didn't stop building there. Instead, they kept going and built a sprawling Mayan city, and every aspect of it looked wildly impressive.

Most builders would be pleased with one aspect of the city. If someone were to build a stunning temple, they'd be happy. If someone else were to build the towers, they'd be happy.

It can then be assumed that this Redditor is more than happy with their build. They're probably thrilled with how much they could accomplish and how good it looks.

Alternate angle (Image via u/Sam2as on Reddit)

Everything is in perfect detail and blends seamlessly together. The block choices are perfect. The coloring and dimensions are done precisely as they need to be.

The scenery is excellent, too. It's unclear if the Redditor built around the city or put the city into the terrain, but either way, it's perfect.

The community seems to agree with that sentiment. The comments are full of positive reactions.

One commenter seems to believe that the Redditor terraformed everything and that it, like everything else, was done perfectly.

The stone statue is by far one of the most impressive parts.

Many Minecraft players would love to explore this city themselves.

There's nothing not to love in this build.

It looked so good that one Minecraft commenter likened it to official Mojang content. That's high praise, indeed.

There aren't a lot of words to describe this build.

One crafter hoped that something like this will make it into vanilla Minecraft.

"Art" might be putting it lightly.

Overall, the post has gotten a lot of positive attention. It has already garnered over four thousand upvotes at the time of writing.

