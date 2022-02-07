Minecraft Redditor builds Springfield from The Simpsons after 7 months in-game

Over the last ten years, the Minecraft community has proven to be incredibly passionate about the game. Players use the game's many mechanics to create beautiful and effective structures.

A ton of players like to attempt custom builds like survival houses, statues or constructions like swimming pools or greenhouses. However, others try to replicate their favorite pop culture characters or locations inside the game. u/BlocksterCraft is one such Minecraft redditor.

This article will focus on his build that showcases the city of Springfield from the popular animated sitcom, The Simpsons.

Minecraft redditor BlocksterCraft brings Springfield city to life

The vast city is built almost exactly like it appears in the sitcom. In a 4-minute video, the redditor took viewers on a tour around the city, showcasing popular locations like the Springfield Mall, Moes, the First Bank of Springfield, Duff Stadium, and Kwik-E-Mart.

Everything is custom built by the player, from trees in the long and winding city streets, the colorfully painted houses, to the texture pack. The cartoony look is a testament to how the series and its various spin-off video games look.

The player stated it took them around seven months to progress as far as they have into this build, and there is still more to do.

Many players in the comments reminisced about how the build has striking similarities to the popular video game, “The Simpsons: Hit & Run”. Other players offered suggestions about how the build can be modified into something even better, ranging from increasing details that display accuracy as far the show is concerned, to sprucing up the interiors of some buildings.

Redditors react to the Springfield City build

The build received many compliments from fellow redditors:

One thread discussed the change the texture pack has brought to the build, and the possibility of the builder working on building interiors.

Some redditors are experiencing nostalgia due to similarities with the many Simpsons games:

While many players love to focus on PVP or exploration while playing survival Minecraft, others focus on constructing creative structures out of the various materials the game provides for them.

Reddit hosts a huge chunk of the game's community, especially in subreddits like r/Minecraft.

