Minecraft Redditor builds statues of characters from an old flash game

Several Minecraft players build certain structures in the game related to other games. Players have made huge characters and several structures from other games into Minecraft simply because the huge sandbox game gives them the freedom to build almost anything.

Many players also post these creations on the Minecraft Reddit page and talk about other games and how Minecraft enables them to relive these memories by building their striking features.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Albert_Kan' posted photos of two-character statues he builds from an old flash game called 'Fireboy & Watergirl.' This was an old game that was released back in 2009. Two players can play them as they get to choose the character and work together to gather their respective diamonds.

The original poster made the fireboy and the water girl with blue and red concrete blocks in the photos. Watergirl's eyes were made from sea lanterns and Fireboy's eyes were made from glowstones.

Reaction from people on the character statues made by Minecraft Redditor from an old flash game

The Minecraft Reddit community had several people old enough to know about the game. The post was flooded with upvotes and comments as people were delighted to see the characters from the old flash game. The post received over 17 thousand upvotes and over 500 comments about the old game.

People instantly recognized the old game and started telling their stories about how they used to play with their friends or siblings. One of them mentioned the actual name of the game 'Fireboy and Watergirl' as the original poster was unable to name it in the post title. Some people humorously commented on how they only used to play both the characters by themselves.

While some of them remembered the game, others talked about how it can still be played online from some websites. Some discussed how they still play it occasionally on websites like 'Coolmath games.' If anyone wants to play this old game, they can head to this site and play for free.

Even though very few people talked about the actual statue made by the original poster in the game, people were extremely happy to see how the sandbox game offers players to relive old games by building certain structures and character statues related to them. The post is still going strong, with loads of people seeing the statues and reminiscing about the old days.

