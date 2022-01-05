Minecraft Redditor builds a stunning base around an End Portal

Recently, a Minecraft redditor with the name of 'u/A_thicc_sadist' showcased their huge base on the Minecraft subreddit. This obviously caught a lot of attention and appreciation from members of the popular subreddit. The Minecraft redditor also confirmed that the base had an exposed End Portal at the center, making the build even more impressive.

Reddit is filled with millions of Minecraft players sharing a wide variety of entertaining and interesting content. Many of them showcase their brilliant builds and redstone contraptions, while others post hilarious memes on Minecraft. Every now and then, a Minecraft redditor posts a huge and impressive build that surely catches the attention of thousands of players.

Huge End Portal build showcased by a Minecraft Redditor

On January 4, u/A_thicc_sadist posted a video on Minecraft's subreddit of him finally finishing his huge base in the game. The build was a series of concentric circles, with huge nether portals on the outer circle. As they got smaller in size, the circles went deeper and deeper into the ground, making for a truly incredible sight.

The redditor cleverly captioned the video, hinting at the satisfaction Minecraft players generally get after placing the last block and finishing a build. This caught a lot of attention as many other Minecraft redditors commented on the post.

Many were of the opinion that the player was going to run out of blocks and that the build would remain incomplete. However, after watching the video, the entire community appreciated the creator for their efforts.

After praising the build, many redditors were still curious as to what was so special about this particular build, and what was at its center. The posted video cuts right before the player reaches the center. Fortunately, the builder posted a reply stating that the center of the build contained an exposed End Portal.

With End Portals quite rare in the game, a player can only find them in a stronghold with the Eye of Ender, which makes this build all the more impressive.

When players play Minecraft, they literally have a vast world in their hands to build anything they wish to create. With unlimited creative intent at their disposal, players let their imagination run truly wild and build some of the most stunning builds ever seen in any game.

