Minecraft Redditor builds stunning oasis that needs to be added to the game

One thing many Minecraft players agree on is that some biomes need an overhaul. While there are a few good structures that can spawn in almost every single biome, many of them could use some revitalization. Players often go in and try to create structures or features that have the potential to become staples of the biome.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor created a really interesting abandoned facility that could be part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome. The biome is yet to arrive (it will arrive on June 7) but players are already trying to spice it up.

One Redditor felt that the desert could use something new. They decided to create a stunning oasis that they feel should be put into the game. It looks great and would provide a great place to live in the mostly-barren desert.

Minecraft player does Mojang's job and designs stellar new biome feature

Admittedly, Mojang does a really good job of updating the game. Players may have squabbles about the updates, but the things Mojang does in each of them are usually well-received.

There are also no glaring holes in the game. Everybody has something they would like in the game, but there are a few things that are universally agreed upon as something Minecraft desperately needs.

Still, every once in a while, someone models something that the community unanimously agrees needs to be added to the game. In this instance, it is a stunning desert oasis.

For starters, desert trees would be a great addition. If players ever want to live in the desert, they have to venture out just to find wood to build a basic house. Sand is also not a great block to work with, but that is unavoidable.

Adding trees to the desert would be great. Naturally, they would only be able to grow near water, which is why the oasis would be a perfect addition. It is not so much of a generated structure as it is the world generation itself, but it is certainly not outside Mojang's capabilities.

It should be noted that the water is absolutely aided by some sort of shader or texture pack. Still, even with vanilla textures, the design is great and the trees and water will look good. Anything that stands out among the vast white sands of the desert will be a welcome addition.

The Minecraft community certainly seems to agree. Many are patiently waiting for updates to existing biomes, rather than adding new ones like Mangrove Swamp.

Others even voted to update the desert, though it never came to fruition.

The model of the oasis looks so good it has at least one commenter considering living in Minecraft. Who hasn't wanted that at one point or the other?

Others were just mesmerized by the eight-second clip.

Many hope that Mojang sees this and takes note.

Those with mods and other abilities can access this kind of thing, but those playing on vanilla cannot.

Other commenters are taking inspiration from the post.

As of the time of writing, the post has already received over 14 thousand upvotes in just 19 hours. The community loves it and would heavily support something like an oasis being added to vanilla Minecraft.

