Minecraft Redditor creates awesome "surf" map

A Minecraft Redditor, u/mandyone, recently created a "surf" map. Players of the popular video game franchise Counter-Strike may be familiar with surf maps as they are a popular game mode there.

As seen in the video above, this Minecraft surf map consists of many tunnels and portals. Each tunnel takes the shape of a different dimension, and each dimension contains a portal that leads to the next.

Minecraft Redditor showcases a one-of-a-kind "surf" map

The post

The nether tunnel (Image via Reddit)

The post begins on a platform with two chests. While the viewer never gets to find out what is inside these chests, it is likely nothing important.

The original poster (OP) then jumps off the platform and flies towards a massive nether portal encased in stone and ore. Flying through this portal takes the OP into a purple tunnel, which seems like a waiting room into the next dimension.

The OP then finds themselves in a nether tunnel, which is beautifully designed. Lava can be seen pouring down from the cracks in the ceiling. After flying through the nether for a bit, the OP wanders into another portal leading to a Mineshaft tunnel.

This Overworld tunnel is quick, and the OP flies right into a massive end portal that leads into an end-themed tunnel. The OP is flying quite fast, and it is impressive that they do not fly into any walls or obstacles throughout this fly-through.

Finally, the OP flies through the second end portal and finds themselves back into a peaceful Minecraft Overworld tunnel, where they started.

Reactions

This post performed exceptionally well on Minecraft Reddit, receiving a stunning 33,000 thousand upvotes in only two days. Lots of Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

A good idea (Image via Reddit)

Since this is an update post, the OP decided to add a few things to the previous map. The Nether tunnel is the newest addition, along with a few new obstacles that are impressive to pull off.

Highly unfortunate (Image via Reddit)

Unfortunately, since the OP built this map on the switch (impressive), they cannot upload it to any websites for players to download. The only way would be for them to host it on a realm, which allows others to download it.

That they are (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor is very impressed with the portal transitions, which is entirely understandable. The portal shifts might be the coolest part of this build, allowing the gamer to seamlessly transition from dimension to dimension.

OP is a funny guy (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor questioned if the OP made the whole map themselves. The OP confirmed that all of these dimensions are handmade, which is extremely impressive after knowing this was done on the Switch.

True story (Image via Reddit)

Good to know (Image via Reddit)

Terra Swoop Force (Image via Reddit)

Still very impressive (Image via Reddit)

An astute observation (Image via Reddit)

Also Read

These are some other notable reactions from the post.

Edited by Ravi Iyer