Minecraft Redditor creates beautiful live wallpaper featuring in-game weather, and day-night cycle

Minecraft has some of the most beautiful day-night cycles, especially when players enable shaders with graphic mods. Many have thought of creating live wallpapers that change with the actual time of day. The concept has now been implemented by a Redditor who showcased a real-time live wallpaper of a scenic view.

A Redditor named 'u/Data-Graph' posted a screen recording of their own PC where the live wallpaper changed from dusk to nightfall within a few minutes, and it looked beautiful, to say the least.

The original poster mentions how the video was sped up to show the transition between each minute. There was also an explanation of how the entire live wallpaper was coded and it's reaction to the weather. With the clock visible on the taskbar, we can assume that it was slightly faster than the time of day in real life, but it's still worth witnessing.

Users react to the Minecraft Redditor's day-night cycle live wallpaper

Minecraft fans would love to have a live wallpaper of the game that dynamically changes the day-night cycle according to their time zone. Hence, the post was flooded with Redditors, raking up seven thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments in just two days. They discussed all aspects of the live wallpaper and appreciated the original poster as well.

Several users have asked for the live wallpaper to be uploaded to the Wallpaper Engine app library, which is famous for its collection of live wallpapers, while enabling one to download from a vast catalog.

After all the requests, the original poster explained how they took 1440 individual screenshots a full day in Minecraft and then coded them to work as a live wallpaper.

Though they were unable to upload the exact scenery due to heavy file sizes, they uploaded the code and also provided a GitHub link where the entire installation process is explained. This way, people can create their very own live wallpaper.

Redditors also suggested uploading the live wallpaper as a video file to save space. However, the original poster explained how the video compression would drastically reduce the wallpaper's quality.

Other Redditors shared different ideas of which biomes and locations the original poster could use to create new live Minecraft wallpapers. They mentioned villages, caves, different biomes, and even custom cozy structures. This particular live wallpaper does not have any major structure or biome and only has a simple river valley. Hence, users have suggested different biomes and structures to be included.

A few people humorously commented on how the original poster kept their desktop cluttered with icons. They further discussed how Windows should also have a quick access folder system just like smartphones do, to group icons together. The thread further went on to discuss different widget options and other operating systems.

Loads of Minecraft Redditors have appreciated the efforts made by the original poster to create this stunning live wallpaper that not only syncs with the real-life time of day, but also showcases weather. Even after two days since going live, the post continues to flourish and gather more viewers.

