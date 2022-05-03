Minecraft Redditor creates breathtaking render of an end crystal

Minecraft sports very unique visuals; the game seems to be from the pixelated early days of computer graphics. However, this is a creative choice by Mojang. The game stands apart from other modern games largely because they care very little about what the graphics look like.

That's not to say that Minecraft cannot look good. Even in vanilla mode, it can be attractive, but texture and resource packs go a long way towards improving the look and feel of the game.

Many crafters come up with their own custom packs and redesign the game based on how they feel it should look. Sometimes, it involves changing only one particular item.

In this case, a Minecraft Redditor rendered an end crystal and the result is quite breathtaking. Check it out below:

Minecraft player renders end crystal, makes it look stunning

In Minecraft, end crystals are what keep the Ender Dragon alive. One of them can be found on top of each obsidian tower in the End, sitting atop a block of bedrock.

In the End, there are 10 end crystals in total, two of which are protected by iron bars. All 10 of the end crystals respawn consecutively as players respawn the Ender Dragon.

They can also be crafted with seven glass blocks, one ghast tear and one eye of ender. They don't look bad; in fact, they're one of the coolest looking items in the game. However, there's always room for improvement.

After seeing this latest render, there may not be any more room for improvement. This Redditor may have hit the ceiling for how good something can look in-game.

The render they came up with for the end crystal looks like a real item as well as appearing incredibly fearsome. That's pretty accurate, as they're responsible for one of the most feared mobs in the game and can explode and cause serious damage to players.

Overall, the post received nearly 14 thousand upvotes at the time of this writing.

