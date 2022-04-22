Minecraft Redditor creates a decorative armor stand with a complex redstone contraption

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where players from all around the globe flock to post anything related to the popular sandbox title. Everything from stunning builds and complex redstone contraptions, to fun and informative videos and photos.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/the_weird_minecraft' posted a video of a beautiful decorative build made with lava and a moving armor stand. This was done with a fairly complex redstone contraption later shown by the player. The armor stand has a custom netherite armor which is burning and slowly moving through lava. The entire decoration can be seen safely through glass panes, preventing lava from flowing out.

The redstone contraption behind the decorative piece had a section from where one armor stand is launched upward with several slime blocks and pistons. It is moved around with flowing water and is inserted in a tight space between flowing lava and iron bars. This makes the armor burn and still be visible from the front.

Redditors react to the decorative armor stand created by Minecraft enthusiast

These kinds of innovative redstone builds and beautiful decorative pieces are always appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community. Within a day, the post received over 24 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Several people were confused about netherite armor losing durability when on fire from lava. However, it was quickly clarified that the netherite armor does not take any damage from burning in lava, hence the showpiece is invulnerable and won't break.

There was a long thread of conversation about using water or soul sand elevator for this decoration. Lava can be a dangerous liquid to deal with, hence several people asked whether it can be made with water.

People also noticed that the netherite armor looked different in the video and asked about the texture pack used by the original poster. It was revealed that the OP used a texture pack called 'lava infused netherite', which gave slight red and orange accents to netherite gear.

Overall, the fiery decorative build made with redstone contraption was appreciated by many. The post is still going strong, with people flocking to the page to check out and appreciate the construction.

Edited by Ashish Yadav