How to use the Lava Walker Enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft players who venture into the Nether are always cautious about fire and lava. These two things are a few of the reasons why the Nether is arguably the most dangerous place in the game. The mobs found there add to the danger as well, but lava is incredibly dangerous and there are entire oceans of it everywhere.

However, there are ways to cross it. Gamers often resort to bridging across using dirt, cobblestone or other blocks they have stocked up on. The alternative is to ride a strider, which can be challenging.

However, thanks to a new mod, players can walk across them without a strider or a single block.

Minecraft: How to unlock the new Lava Walker Enchantment

Unfortunately, as this is a mod, it is unavailable on Bedrock Edition. Mods are exclusive to Java Edition as one of the few stark differences between the versions.

Before attempting to get it in-game, players will need to have the proper files downloaded and installed. The file can be found here, and here's how to install it:

Download the appropriate data pack found at 9Minecraft. Open Minecraft in Single Player. Select the World where the datapack needs to be installed. Click Edit. Select 'Open world folder.' Open datapacks. Move the newly downloaded data pack to the correct folder. Save and start the game.

To activate the new enchantment, players will need two items:

Netherite boots

Enchanted golden apple

The enchantment does not come on a book and can't be accessed through an enchantment table, either. Both of the required items can be extremely difficult to obtain in vanilla Minecraft without using Creative.

Netherite boots can be upgraded from diamond with Netherite ingots, but the apple is especially hard to find.

It can be found in the following chests:

Dungeon chest- 3.1%

Mineshaft chest- 1.4%

Bastion remnant chest- 6.5%

Desert temple chest- 2.6%

Ruined portal chest- 1.5%

Woodland mansion chest- 3.1%

Bastion remnants can have the apple (Image via Mojang)

Once players have both of those items, they need to throw or drop the enchanted golden apple onto the Netherite boots. They will then be equipped with Lava Walker.

Lava Walker, as the name suggests, is very similar to Frost Walker. With Frost Walker, players can walk on water as it will be instantly turned to ice. With Lava Walker, lava will be instantly turned into magma blocks for safe passage across.

