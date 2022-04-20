Minecraft Redditor hilariously shows a railgun made with arrows

The Minecraft subreddit is filled with interesting content related to the sandbox game, as players from all around the world post everything from stunning builds and redstone contraptions, to fun videos and photos. It is a brilliant community for anyone who plays the title or is simply interested in it.

Recently, Redditor u/SK92300 posted a fascinating video of how they made a railgun in Minecraft with the help of an arrow dispenser and TNT. The contraption was run by redstone. The player pressed the button, waited for a while, and died a sudden death after being hit by the custom-made railgun.

In the video, the player presses a button and goes to a place where the contraption is visible. In the contraption, several arrows were dispensed onto the ground. Several TNT blocks were set to about to blow up right behind the arrows.

The player prepared themselves with netherite armor and a shield, but could not survive as a sizable number of arrows came their way from the small opening, killing them and another villager as well.

Reactions from people on the hilarious custom-made arrow railgun made by Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft Redditors have always been interested in innovative builds and contraptions, hence this video was liked by many. Within a day, the post received over 25 thousand upvotes. Commentators discussed several facets of the build and also mentioned the villager.

Both villager and player died and rag dolled (Image via u/SK92300 Reddit)

Several people joked around about how the villager simply stood in front of the player and was completely unaware of the railgun. Others, on a more somber note, spoke about how the Warden would only shed some blood even after this level of attack.

Several people were curious as to why the player rag-dolled after dying. To this, the original poster replied that they used a mod called 'Physics mod' which made their character rag-doll after death. This mod enables real-life physics in Minecraft, making it realistic and amusing.

Others discussed at length the different ways the contraption can be used. The original poster, for one, commented on how this can be put inside a submarine to be used for anti-air combat. Others thought of using this against boss mobs like the Wither. Few people also discussed how the mechanism worked and how the range and power could be increased.

Overall, the Minecraft Reddit community was fairly impressed by the contraption, alongside the added elements of the player and villager dying whilst rag-dolling. As of the time of writing, the post is still going strong, with several concurrent viewers on it.

