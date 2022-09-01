Minecraft Redditor creates infographic guide to cartographer trading 

Trading in Minecraft is easily the best way to earn emeralds. Common items can be used to earn emeralds which can, in turn, be used to purchase tons of stellar items. For example, many villagers give emeralds for coal, which can be used to purchase enchanted books or even enchanted armor.

It's one of the quickest and easiest ways to get useful items. Enchanting books manually takes lots of time and seldom gives the right book. Trading for it is a much simpler process.

Certain villagers offer better trades than others and trade emeralds for easier-to-obtain items. One Minecraft Redditor inexplicably figured out a way to efficiently trade to maximize profits.

Minecraft player discovers trading loophole with cartographer villagers

In theory, there are a few ways to trade for items without spending much. For starters, Hero of the Village lowers the price, as does the villagers' past life as a zombie villager, if that's applicable.

Additionally, it's possible to collect lots of coal, trade it all for emeralds, and then use those emeralds to purchase enchanted weapons from the same weaponsmith.

However, this Redditor came up with a cycle that is pretty much flawless and results in more emeralds each time.

In this scenario, the user is in a never-ending cycle but constantly gaining four emeralds. To start, individuals need to craft glass panes. It can be done by smelting sand into glass blocks and then crafting. These can be traded to cartographers.

The trade is available at level two, so some trading upfront might be necessary. They also purchase paper.

After they've traded all the glass panes, Minecraft gamers should have 16 emeralds. They can then turn to a librarian villager and use 12 of those emeralds to purchase glass blocks.

The librarians must be on level three, so some upfront trading may be necessary again. They also purchase paper and books (level two).

Librarians are very useful villagers (Image via Mojang)

Once they have the glass blocks, they can turn them around and craft them into the requisite amount of glass panes and trade them to the cartographer.

It will require sleeping through the night to reset the trades all the time, and the prices sometimes change, but this method should result in a net of four emeralds every time, which adds up quickly.

The Minecraft community was blown away by this post, sharing their love for it.

One commenter believes this can only work because of excellent craftsmanship.

Another responded that doing so is nearly impossible.

Minecraft often simulates real life.

One commenter wondered if it's possible to learn this power.

Others have found similar exploits in the name of making emeralds.

The community was impressed with the original player's intelligence.

This exploit can be even more advantageous with ex-zombie villagers who have significantly discounted prices.

This is an impressive discovery, one that the community has loved. Most fans have given it an astounding 22.8K upvotes in just 11 hours at the time of writing.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer