Minecraft is a game that encourages creativity. Players have created everything from cities to a working calculator and posted them on websites like Reddit for others to enjoy.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/Man_Of_Awesome posted a video on the r/Minecraft subreddit that featured a special lightning effect using a lightning rod.

Minecraft Redditor creates a lighting effect using lightning rods

In the short video posted by u/Man_Of_Awesome, the viewer is treated to a player standing in a hallway observing a few different lights on the ceiling. Suddenly, lightning strikes and the sound of thunder is heard. When this happens, the lights suddenly dim and flicker, causing the hallway to appear haunted. Other Reddit users seemed very intrigued by this build and quickly commented on the Reddit post.

Many Reddit users thought this would make for a perfect horror map

Minecraft has many different maps that players have created that can set the perfect atmosphere for horror. Thunder and lightning are perfect for setting the mood in a horror story. Many of the Redditors who viewed this thread thought that the flickering lightning would be a perfect addition to a horror map due to the realism that it adds to the game.

Some Redditors were interested to see how it was done

After seeing an effect that caused the flickering of lights during a thunderstorm in Minecraft, some of the Redditors had to know how it was done. Luckily, u/Man_Of_Awesome was helpful in the comments and explained that they made use of a lightning rod and redstone to make the lights flicker when the lightning struck the rod.

Quite a few Redditors wanted to see if there was a tutorial

This special build by u/Man_Of_Awesome is certainly one that can make almost any world feel a little bit more spooky and realistic. Because of this, there were several requests from Redditors who wanted a tutorial for them to use the idea in their own builds. However, there is no such tutorial at the moment.

Perhaps there will be more builds using lightning rods in the future

With so many Redditors showing interest in this amazing flickering effect and wanting a horror-themed map that makes use of it, it's possible there may just be a map that implements it in the future.

Reddit is a wonderful place for players to gain inspiration for their own builds, so it is only a matter of time until someone takes this amazing idea from u/Man_Of_Awesome and builds on it.

