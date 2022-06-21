Minecraft Redditor creates mind-boggling automatic Wither farm

The Wither is one of the most challenging mobs in all of Minecraft. It drops the Nether star, which is the main ingredient in the crafting recipe for a beacon.

Sometimes, players set up mob farms to get the items that they drop. There is arguably no mob with a better drop than the Wither.

A Wither farm that one Redditor recently constructed goes well beyond any normal mob farm. It's nearly incomprehensible and makes incredible use of pistons, redstone items and more.

Redditors react as Minecraft player builds incomprehensible Wither farm

The Wither is spawned with four blocks of soul sand and three Wither Skeleton skulls. Unlike other mob heads, those do not just drop when a Charged Creeper kills them. Each one also has a chance to drop its head when it dies.

Placing the Wither Skeleton skulls on a row of three soul sand blocks, with one more below the middle, spawns the Wither. Players then have to fight for their lives as the Wither destroys almost everything in its path.

However, if a successful farm can be set up, whether it's with harmful blocks, weapons or even arrows (tipped arrows can work wonders), it can alleviate this issue.

One downside is that constructing working farms for the Wither is incredibly challenging. For starters, doing it in vanilla Survival requires loads of Wither Skeleton skulls, which may require a separate farm.

The farm that this Minecraft Redditor put together is unfathomable. Somehow, they were able to farm 72,000 Withers in one hour, which is just a crazy amount.

Given the nature of this farm, it's impossible to even make out what exactly is happening. There are so many blocks, redstone devices and redstone dust that it is difficult to even follow.

Composters, target blocks and other redstone devices are all connected to continually spawn the Wither and then almost instantly kill it. Hoppers and chests are around to collect the items dropped.

Surrounding the Wither spawn points are Bedrock blocks. Those can't be mined or moved in vanilla Survival, so it may have been Creative.

This also means that the number of Wither Skeleton skulls needed isn't as difficult to achieve. However, it's still insanely impressive, and the Minecraft community seems to agree.

The Minecraft community is impressed with this particular post. In just 22 hours (at the time of writing), the post already has over 27 thousand upvotes.

