Minecraft Redditor creates Mob Vote 2022 infographic to answer myths and rumors

The Minecraft Mob Vote is coming soon where millions of players will get to vote for their favorite new mob showcased by Mojang. This is part of their yearly live event where they reveal new updates and future news about all their games. The new mobs: Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem are on everyone's minds as one of them will get added to the game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/solar_powered_noob42', posted a detailed infographic chart showing all the details and myths about these new mobs. This is an extremely useful chart that clarifies several confusions, doubts, speculations, and myths about these three mobs.

Each mob has a separate set of points, where the Redditor debunks or supports various speculations that are going on around the community. For example, the new plants that will be added with the Sniffer will only be for decoration, and players will most likely be able to control Tuff Golem's movement.

Several other points about each mob were addressed and clarified. The creator of the infographic also wrote the names of certain sources from where they gathered the information.

Users react to new mobs infographic by the Minecraft Redditor

After seeing such a comprehensive chart about the new mobs, Redditors on the official Minecraft page were impressed. The myths and speculations that were clarified were quite believable and came from trusted sources, even though the original poster themselves were just covering it. The post received over 17 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day.

Thousands of users were extremely delighted to see such an unbiased and well-thought comparison between the three new mobs. They thanked the original poster whole-heartedly since this chart will give everyone clarity and help them make informed decisions while casting their vote.

Since there have been loads of biased charts going around the community, this mythbuster-style infographic was refreshing to observe.

Some Redditors humorously talked about the point of Rascal having an annoying A.I. Since the new mob will be shy and sneaky in nature, it can be annoying to players if they really want to find the mob in the mines. Furthermore, they also discussed how many existing Minecraft mobs have an annoying A.I. that makes Minecraft slightly irritating.

Others also talked about Sniffer and their eye placement. When the mob was first introduced in the 2-D animated video, many thought the black dots on the yellow face were their eyes. However, they are in fact nostrils that help the mob sniff out new seeds from the ground. Some content creators like Captain Sparklez even thought that the black dots in front were eyes.

Apart from loads of other conversations, some discussed how Sniffer is quickly becoming a fan-favorite and will most likely take the crown in the mob vote. However, others countered this as many players still don't know that the plants being added with the mob are only for decoration and do not have any particular use.

Overall, the post was bustling with Minecraft Redditors as they discussed the three new mobs and appreciated the unbiased infographic that clarified a lot of information about them. Even a day after the post went live, loads of people are still flocking to the post.

