Minecraft Redditor creates and paints a Warden in real life

The Warden is one of the major highlights of the upcoming Minecraft 1.19: The Wild update. While it is unclear when the update's official release will take place, players are thankfully spared the wait and can access part of the update right now.

This is possible due to Minecraft's "snapshot" system, which serves as a testing build for players to try out and provide feedback to the developers to help them improve the game.

Player constructs a real-life model of the Warden from Minecraft

The incredibly detailed model is made entirely using wood. The Redditor has uploaded three pictures and a post of them to help viewers understand how the model came to be. The first picture shows the completed model.

Painted to perfection and with the design on point, the model is impeccably accurate to identify and look at. As depicted by the creator, the Warden's heart is almost identical to the actual mob.

Viewers can notice the depiction of souls inside the mob, making the model all the more creepy. The gaping hole in the mouth is well made, and the horns have excellent detailing, right down to the particle dropping off the end of the mob's ears.

The basic structure of the model (Image via Reddit/u/killersim)

The second picture shows the basic building blocks and structure of the model. Around six pieces of cut cedarwood can be seen assembled into the shape of the Warden. The builder's carpeting equipment can be seen in the background, which includes small wooden slabs, rulers, glue, and more.

The third and final picture shows the disassembled model in all its glory. Players can see how the builder combined the pieces using cylindrical rods called dowels.

As the Redditor says in the picture's caption, the horns are made using polymer clay. The image also shows the builder's illustrations of the mob's horns, which have seemingly been used to trace the design of their polymer clay counterparts.

The model's horns are made from polymer clay (Image via Reddit/u/killersim)

Reactions to the Warden model on Reddit

Many people reacted to the custom-built model of the Warden. Many people complimented the builder on the model's success, while others inquired about how it had been built.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar