Minecraft Redditor creates rhythm game using redstone

Minecraft has long been one of the most popular games out there. Before it was released and eventually became the most-purchased video game of all time, though, there were others that stood in its place.

Games that everyone played and loved almost universally. One of those games was definitely Guitar Hero.

Guitar Hero was a musical game all about timing. Players would have to press the right buttons or keys at the right moments to play the right sounds to make the song. It could get pretty difficult.

It was a revolutionary game that so many people played, something that can also be said about Minecraft.

One Minecraft Redditor made a sort of version of Guitar Hero in the game, another in a long line of putting other video games into Minecraft. Check out the incredible result below:

Minecraft player makes basic Guitar Hero game in-game with incredible results

Guitar Hero was all about rhythm, much like real music. That's what this Redditor has called his game, a "prototype rhythm game."

Through redstone and other parts of the game, things like this are possible, but they're incredibly difficult to accomplish.

What makes this particular game so much more impressive is that it doesn't use command blocks. Those can make the game a lot easier, although they themselves are admittedly difficult to master.

Without using them, the Redditor was able to make a perfectly working game, which is just an incredible feat.

The idea for the game is that when the minecarts come down the tubes that are delineated by color, the note blocks need to be pressed. Doing so at the incorrect time makes the music sound bad.

Players of this game can move back and forth and track the minecarts, pushing the notes at the right time to play the song. That's the basic idea of Guitar Hero, and that's exactly how this rhythm game has been designed.

Gameplay of the rhythm game (Image via u/Megalythyx on Reddit)

It's fairly simple and the song doesn't last all that long, but it's still a triumph of redstone and the music is quite nice. The right note blocks were selected and the timing was all well done. It sounds as if someone who knows music put it together.

The Minecraft community is justifiably impressed with this post. They've given it a ton of attention since it was posted. The comments are full of positivity.

One commenter said they wanted a download to play the world, which was echoed by many others.

Minecraft is truly an impressive game.

Another player noticed that the sounds were just perfect.

These kinds of builds can be complex, but this Redditor made it pretty simple.

The community is always good for providing helpful suggestions.

Other players want classic songs made into the game.

An iconic Guitar Hero song would be legendary.

Even a rudimentary version of this game is wildly impressive.

So far, the community has given this incredible post over a thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar