Minecraft Redditor creates a survival medieval city after putting in numerous hours

Among Minecraft’s many different game mechanics is building. Building serves as one of the most important mechanics of the game, as it gives meaning to Minecraft’s infinite sandbox world whilst also fueling the freedom that comes with building magnificent structures using many different types of blocks, items and commands in the game’s creative and decorative arsenal.

Recently, a redditor named u/Aurelien_Sama posted a video showcasing a colossal medieval city that he made inside the world of Minecraft. The video showcases just how much the Redditor achieved over time. The dedication can be seen through the intricate detailing and vibrance of the city alongside its different sections.

Player builds massive medieval survival city in Minecraft

The video starts off with a shot of the outer walls of the city. The primary blocks used for its construction are stone bricks and a few cobblestone blocks. Andesite blocks can be seen at the base of the outer wall, along with some granite and dirt blocks with grass covering the ground.

As the walls go higher, roofed wooden pillars can be spotted, indicating some sort of watchtower setup.

Moving inside, players can see that the streets are made of cobblestone, andesite, and stone. Houses can be seen all around in a variety of shapes and sizes. Most of the buildings follow a cottage-like design, but the houses are far bigger.

Each house has a variety of different blocks that form its structure. Some are made from wooden logs, stripped logs, planks, stairs, and more, while others consist of stone, stone bricks, Blackstone (mostly used for roof designs), and more.

Reactions to the player-built medieval city

Many signs of medieval architecture can be seen throughout the build. A ton of arches and bridges can be seen along the landscape. A few castles with flags on top of them can be seen on the elevated areas of the map, with the biggest biome being a snowy biome with a gigantic white castle.

Also, plenty of tower roofs with blackstone can be seen spread across the city. The ocean is accessible along the side of the city. Players can witness a dock for boats, while a few ships of different sizes can be seen sailing away from the city.

