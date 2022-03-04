Minecraft Redditor creates a Warped and a Crimson texture for Mooshrooms in-game

The Minecraft community is filled with creative players who keep experimenting with the game to add new stuff all the time. A major part of the community can be found on Reddit. Players working on builds and other in-game projects share their progress and other materials like seeds, screenshots, texture packs, shader packs, mods, and more on the platform daily.

While Minecraft’s pre-existing textures are high in number and quite unique, some players take it upon themselves to create and add more textures to items, blocks, or mobs they love.

One such player, named u/Kismet_Aptitude, showcased their creativity by creating some unique textures for two new types of mobs: Warped Mooshroom and Crimson Mooshroom.

Minecraft player showcases unique Nether-themed textures for Mooshrooms

The new textures bring new functionality and a completely new mob type to the two forest biomes located in the Nether. The blue-colored Warped Mushroom is a Mooshroom mob, but with a Warped Fungus on its head. According to context, this variant of the mob can only be found in the Warped Forest biome inside the Nether.

On the other hand, the red-colored Crimson Mooshroom is a variant of the Mooshroom mob with a Crimson Fungus growing on its head. This mob is purely found inside the Crimson Forest biome.

The two mobs bring a fresh addition to each biome, as both have pretty much remained unchanged since they were introduced in the Nether Update in 2020.

A Warped Mooshroom (Image via u/Kismet_Aptitude)

While the Crimson Forest has around four or five different mobs roaming around its maze-like forests, Warped forests are much more lonely with just the Enderman and the Strider mobs and could do well with another unique mob in their midst.

The Reddit post includes three pictures provided by the texture’s creator. The first screenshot shows both the Crimson Mooshroom and the Warped Mooshroom together standing in a village.

A Warped Mooshroom (Image via u/Kismet_Aptitude)

The picture also reveals that, just like regular cows and Mooshrooms, these unique Mooshrooms follow players when they hold up a piece of wheat in their hands.

The second picture shows a Crimson Mooshroom in the Crimson Forest biome, and the Third picture shows the Warped Mooshroom in the Warped Forest biome.

Reactions to the Crimson and Warped Mooshroom textures

Many players took to Reddit to react to the custom-made textures and provided their suggestions for its improvement.

u/Kismet_Aptitude is an avid Minecraft player who has been on Reddit for just over a month. The user is quite active in many communities that deal with texture packs for Minecraft, including the r/MinecraftTexturePack subreddit.

Some texture pack projects by the user are custom Deepslate Redstone and Copper textures, along with a resource pack that randomizes ore textures.

Edited by Shaheen Banu