Minecraft Redditor discovers Enderman's bug

Players who have faced the dangerous Endermen in Minecraft know that making eye contact causes them to get angry. However, a user on Reddit's r/Minecraft board, named u/pastaboil, recently discovered a bug that caused these mobs to become friendly if they are looked at after damaging them.

Players in the community responded in hilarious ways to the strange bug.

Endermen are neutral mobs that can spawn in any dimension. They usually keep to themselves unless they are provoked by the player, either by being attacked or making eye contact with them.

When users look away after making eye contact, it causes the Enderman to rush and attack. But for u/pastaboil, the exact opposite seemed to happen.

Players are used to being attacked mercilessly after making eye contact with an Enderman. But the video uploaded to r/Minecraft on Reddit showed u/pastaboil smacking the Enderman with an ax and then making eye contact with them, which paused their aggressiveness.

After seeing the Enderman behave so, several users began speculating about what it meant. Perhaps the Enderman is just a different breed.

Or maybe it's not a bug at all, but a feature instead. As they debated the specifics of the situation, the comment section grew further.

In the comments below, some gamers debated whether or not it was a real bug. Some stated that this behavior was normal, while others thought it had been in the game for a while.

Many stated this was not Enderman-specific behavior, and something must be wrong. However, one thing everyone could agree on was that it was strange and funny.

With how many users there are in Minecraft and the number of worlds being created and built every day, it's only a matter of time until more strange things are discovered.

This was not even the only strange thing an enderman has done recently. It is likely only a matter of time until more players discover even stranger bugs affecting this amazing mob that is the Enderman.

Edited by Ravi Iyer