Minecraft Redditor shares hilarious screenshot of Enderman

Veterans of Minecraft have all been there. Mining, minding their own business when they suddenly break a gravel block, and it all comes crashing down.

Unfortunately for this Enderman, they learned the lesson the hard way. The photo shared by u/Jusselle on the r/Minecraft subreddit showed the hilarious aftermath of this mob who just so happened to pick up the wrong block.

Redditor shows hilarious aftermath of gravel mishap with Enderman in Minecraft

Minecraft players may know that sand and gravel fall depending on gravity, but that doesn't stop it from suffocating some users... or Endermen.

Why did this happen to the Enderman?

Endermen like to pick up blocks when they are out and about in the world. It just so happened that the block that this unfortunate Enderman chose was a gravel block. This caused a fury of gravel to rain down all over it, possibly trapping it forever, unless u/Jesselle was kind enough to release it from its torment.

Gamers should always be wary when mining in areas with sand and gravel present.

Players thought it was hilarious

Some users thought that the predicament the Enderman found itself in was hilarious. Some made jokes about the situation it was enduring. Others related to it on a more artistic level:

Truly, this is a fine example of environmental storytelling, but gamers can only anticipate what the Enderman was going through. Though some Redditors seemed to have the answers:

Of course, if an Enderman was stuck in the rocks, why could it not teleport away? Why just stand there and take it? Perhaps it was unable to teleport.

Although players laughed at the Enderman's plight, some still empathized with it

Many users know the struggle is all too real with being trapped in the gravel in Minecraft. Hence, some gamers took the time to speak of the Enderman's situation and give him words of encouragement.

After all, being stuck inside gravel is not a fun experience for anyone.

Some players were happy the Enderman was in this situation

Having been given the business by Endermen too many times, some users rejoiced at the situation it found itself in. Openly mocking and even going so far as to make puns, these Redditors were relentless in their jesting.

No matter how gamers feel about the Enderman, they can't help but laugh at the poor soul and how it got itself into this situation. Perhaps, if enough players keep their eyes out for more hazardous gravel situations involving this mob, they can give the world more insight into this phenomenon.

