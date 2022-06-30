Minecraft Redditor discovers fascinating, invisible bubble column

Making a bubble elevator is a pretty impressive feat in Minecraft. Yes, they're fairly simple and require only a few materials, but think about how cool it is to have a working elevator in a game made of blocks with no electricity. Even the simplest things in Minecraft deserve praise.

Bubble elevators usually require a tower of water encased by glass blocks. It also requires a block of soul sand at the bottom to create the bubble column that sends Minecraft gamers into the air.

This is not supposed to be invisible, but this Minecraft Redditor improbably created an invisible water bubble column with nothing appearing on-screen. Check it out below:

Minecraft player boggles the mind with invisible, block-less bubble column

The Redditor here starts out by building what looks like a natural bubble column. They have a tower with water and a block of soul sand at the bottom. After that, things get weird, and it becomes nothing like a normal bubble column elevator.

For starters, they don't bother encasing the water. They place a source block on each block of the tower, but it flows freely. They place it all the way to the top before placing a bucket of powdered snow on every source block except the top one.

For that water block, they place and break another block, so it disappears. The water slowly disappears, too. They then break the entire tower so that all that remains is the block of soul sand.

Using that as the middle point, the Minecraft Redditor then surrounds the soul sand with End Portal blocks, which can only be obtained in Creative. The full portal requires a 3x3x3x3 square, and in this case, the very middle is the soul sand.

They then place an Eye of Ender into each portal block to fully power the portal. When activated, they could have dropped straight into the End. That is what happened to the soul sand block, though.

Normal bubble column elevator (Image via Eyecraftmc on YouTube)

They break all the portal blocks, removing everything. The soul sand block is gone because it was probably engulfed by the End.

However, despite there being no water, soul sand, or anything visible on the screen, the bubble column effect is in play. Standing where the soul sand used to be propelled the Minecraft Redditor into the air, just like a bubble elevator would.

It's astonishing, and it's even more interesting to wonder how someone could have possibly discovered this. It may or may not be an intentional feature on the part of Mojang, but it's more than likely not designed to make a bubble column disappear.

