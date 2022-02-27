Minecraft Redditor discovers an interior glitch with no texture packs

Users of Reddit know it's a great place to go to check out new Minecraft builds and tips. One can present photos or videos of their worlds for other users to admire.

One particular user, u/Waspycraft1, came across a version of their world that was anything but the beautiful home they had created. Instead, it was replaced with a series of checkered purple and black blocks.

No texture pack in Minecraft can create an unusual experience

Other players have come across the no-texture blocks as well.

The 'no texture pack' blocks present a very strange effect

Some other players have experienced worlds with the no texture block. (Image via planetminecraft.com.)

When looking at the photo submitted by u/Waspycraft1, viewers couldn't help but feel a little strange. It presents an almost optical illusion effect, making the space feel much more empty than the cheerful space as it should rightfully appear below.

Users had some pretty funny and interesting reactions, with some comparing it to other games or even the backrooms.

The photo captures a bewitching sight

Entire areas comprised of no texture blocks give the world an odd feeling. Image via planetminecraft.com.

Comparing the room to the backrooms or Garry's Mod certainly fits the bill, but users who view the photo may find themselves feeling perplexed. The lack of texture makes everything feel much smaller. Furthermore, the lack of depth feels wrong.

It has an air of horror, yet it compels the viewer to explore it in more depth.

Some users of Reddit were less than enthused about the situation

Two Redditors did not seem to find humor or intrigue in the situation experienced by u/Waspycraft1. These users ranged from poking light fun to just making fun of the user for posting the pictures.

Some players wanted to experience the no texture blocks

Despite the few users who were not that interested in the photo, the overwhelming majority of the replies were positive. Many of the comments came from players wishing they could experience the effects of the no texture blocks for themselves.

In fact, some even expressed envy while others marveled at the beauty of the strange situation. It certainly did create a strange looking room for u/Waspycraft1.

Perhaps other players will experience this strange glitch in the future

Another Reddit user also had experienced the no texture blocks, though not with as dramatic an effect. (Image via u/Minemanwastaken Reddit)

With so many games of Minecraft being played, it’s only a matter of time until more crazy looking pictures like this come out. Perhaps one day in the future there will be a mod or texture pack that lets players switch between textures and no texture blocks so they can see what their creations look like without the conventional color tones.

