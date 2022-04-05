Minecraft Redditor discovers new way to take damage from creepers

With so many players in Minecraft, they are bound to come across interesting situations every once in a while.

Recently, a user on Reddit named u/JuJuDinkyDoo posted a video to the r/Minecraft subreddit of themselves swimming underneath a creeper and taking some kind of melee damage from the mob each time they passed underneath.

The strange video is below.

Minecraft Redditor's strange encounter with creeper

From the video, it seems that the creeper in question is just swimming along, minding its own business, when the user appears underneath it while swimming. It doesn't take long before the player seems to be kicked in the head by the mob.

This event is repeated multiple times during the clip, proving that this is not a fluke. Redditors weighed in on their thoughts.

Some users thought the Redditor deserved it

Of course, it was pretty rude for u/JuJuDinkyDoo to swim right underneath a creeper that was keeping to itself. And for that, some gamers felt that the swift kick of justice they received from the creeper was well deserved.

After all, no one would like someone to swim underneath them if they were swimming in the lake and minding their own business.

Others debated how exactly the creeper was dealing damage

Does the creeper have claws? Was it kicking the user? These were some questions pondered by Redditors who watched the video.

Some even felt like they were witnessing u/JuJuDinkyDoo get Goomba stomped. However, one thing is for sure: the damage did seem to originate from the creeper. It's just how exactly the creeper was inflicting the damage that was the question.

Some players marveled at this Bedrock Edition-exclusive damage

Some users felt that it was funny that there was this way of being dealt damage by creepers in Bedrock since this does not occur in the Java Edition. As Pocket Edition is now Bedrock, gamers on that platform are not safe from the creeper stomp and should avoid swimming under them.

Some players mocked the fact that Bedrock Edition had these kinds of differences.

Perhaps, users in the future could discover even more ways of taking damage from mobs

With this strange video, some gamers wondered how they would die from the creeper and what the death message would say. But with so many now interested in figuring that out, perhaps there will be more strange ways of taking damage from mobs showcased in the future.

After all, r/Minecraft is an excellent place for showing off builds and weird videos of creepers stomping on players' heads.

Edited by Ravi Iyer