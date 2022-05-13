Minecraft Redditor dissects world, shows stunning generation

World generation has to be one of the coolest aspects of Minecraft. Each world generates uniquely, with incredible and interesting things in nearly every chunk.

Even just a simple cave generation is unique and cool because of how the game gives players something they've never seen before (unless they're using a specific world seed).

If crafters were to take apart their world and look at it piece by piece, they'd probably be surprised by how fantastic even the most basic world is. Some users might get frustrated with a "bad" spawn, but, in reality, all Minecraft worlds are pretty cool.

This Minecraft Redditor decided to go ahead and take apart their world, piece by piece. Their dissection revealed an incredible generation that would likely have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Minecraft player shows world dissection, wows community

One might not guess it by looking at it, but Minecraft is a detailed game. There may be an overabundance of pixels, and it may seem like a straightforward title, though it's anything but.

Under the surface, there are entire caves, biomes, and more that are just waiting to be discovered. All it takes is a gamer interested in finding it, like this Minecraft Redditor.

Typically, that would entail mining down and exploring, but this player took a different route and dissected their world. Piece by piece, this world came undone and showed just how beautiful Minecraft could be.

What ultimately helps is that this Redditor began their dissection in a Badlands biome. This biome is arguably the rarest (perhaps second only to Mushroom Fields), but it is also widely considered the most beautiful.

Layer by layer, this biome is taken apart, and viewers see what's underneath. It reveals a huge cave system and an underwater lake, part of the new 1.18 world generation.

The dissection of the Badlands

As the dissection continues deeper underground, more amazing things are uncovered. There are four amethyst geodes, more than many users have found in their entire gaming careers.

There appears to be a brief section of a mineshaft, another rare find. It's an impressive world, and the dissection only makes the post that much more enjoyable.

The community has loved this post, giving it tons of positive reactions in the comments section. One joked about what the video looked like.

Videos like this that show change over time are always cool.

It's a really fun video to watch.

Epic may not do the video justice.

It must have taken a long time to set this up, even if it was done with command blocks.

One commenter wants to see more.

New biomes might make this type of thing even more interesting.

The post has garnered over eight thousand upvotes in just eight hours at the time of writing, with many more users likely to chip in.

