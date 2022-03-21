Minecraft Redditor hilariously puts an Axolotl in a copper horn with a mod

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for everything related to the popular sandbox game. Players flock here to showcase the stunning builds and redstone contraptions they build in the game. This page forms one of the biggest communities in the game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/zsazska' posted a hilarious video of how they put an Axolotl in a copper horn and blew it so that the mob gets ejected from it and creates an explosion. In the video, he simply picks up the mob in the copper horn as players normally do with a water bucket.

The copper horn was recently added to the Bedrock Edition beta version of the game and is used to create different sounds. They are about to be released in The Wild Update soon.

However, this player hilariously used some mods to capture Axolotls with it and throw them to create an explosion. Unfortunately, the original poster did not mention what mod they used to create such a hilarious contraption.

Reactions on the Minecraft Redditor hilariously putting an Axolotl in a copper horn

Because the video was super funny to watch, the post got a lot of attention. Within a day, the post received over 40 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. As the Axolotls are quite popular in the game, people humorously talked about how the mob was thrown and blown by the player.

Several redditors attempted to name the overall weapon that was created with the copper horn and the Axolotl. The long thread had loads of the names this hilarious weapon could have. People also joked about how different countries will be taking notes from this video and making this a weapon.

People joked about how this can be the perfect meme weapon in the game. They love the overall sound effect when the mob leaves the horn, and how it rotates hilariously before exploding. All these aspects were quite funny to them.

Redditors also talked about how Mojang initially added Axolotls in Minecraft to raise awareness, but how the players are humorously using them as a fun weapon. Axolotls are mostly kept by players and are used as a weapon in several aquatic fights in Minecraft.

Overall, people had a good laugh out of the ridiculous mod used by the original creator. Them putting an Axolotl in a copper horn and shooting it left many in stitches. Mojang is releasing several new features of the upcoming Wild Update in Bedrock Edition beta versions and Java Edition snapshots.

Recently, on Bedrock Edition, they finally released the goat horns and copper horns which players can craft to create different sounds from them. These items will eventually be added to the game later in 2022.

