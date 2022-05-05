Minecraft Redditor hilariously throws a splash potion of fire resistance into the lava

The potion of fire resistance is one of the most important magical liquids in Minecraft that prevents players from taking any sort of burning damage from fire or lava. It is one of the best items to have while in the Nether realm. However, accidents might happen and players might lose items in the most unexpected ways, which is what happened to a player who posted a funny clip on the Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor with the username 'u/PETERPOTMAN133' posted a short but hilarious clip of how they were traversing through the Nether and tried to throw a splash potion of fire resistance on themselves before jumping into the lava. However, for some reason, the splash potion did not break on the block on which the player was standing and instead, just dropped into the lava.

The player stood there for a moment and then slightly moved forward to look down at the lava lake where the potion was accidentally thrown instead of the block. Whether it was a bug or the player's lack of judgment, the comedic essence of the clip was loved by many on the subreddit. The original poster captioned the video that the game hates them, which made the post even funnier.

Reactions from redditors on how the splash potion was hilariously dropped into lava

This kind of short and funny Minecraft clips of the game do really well on the Reddit page as players get a good laugh out of it, and it can also be relatable for some. Within a day, the post received over 8 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

People loved the humor in the video of how the player simply peeked over the lava lake to see the splash potion item going into it. They also joked about how everyone has been in this kind of situation in the game. Accidents in Minecraft are quite common and players around the world constantly face the same, which is why the video was relatable to many. The original poster also humorously commented on how his misery was bringing joy to other people on the page.

People also joked about what might have happened to the splash potion of fire resistance. Some humorously commented on how the lava will be affected by the fire resistance itself and will become fire resistant. They also hilariously appreciated the original poster for the genius gameplay. Some even joked how the original poster made a sacrifice to the lava gods by burning the fire resistance potion, and the gods will be happy with it.

Overall, Minecraft Redditors had a good laugh and understood the frustration of the original poster. The post is still live, and several people are flocking to it to see the painful yet hilarious clip.

Edited by Mayank Shete