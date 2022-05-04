Minecraft Redditor showcases stunning cluster of buildings made in the game

Minecraft is known for the amount of freedom and capabilities it offers the players to build almost anything in the game. Vast worlds and an endless supply of various types of blocks allow players to run their imaginations wild and build mega structures in the game.

Some of these builds are uploaded to the Minecraft Reddit page, where thousands of players flock every day to talk about several aspects of the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/natsu3012' posted a stunning picture of a dense cluster of tall buildings all made inside the game. Each building had a different type of design and block pallet, making the image much more detailed and realistic.

Both short and tall buildings were perfectly made with each other. One of the farthest buildings had a Japanese roof design called 'hogyo'. In the caption, the original poster described how the picture had an early morning feel to it, just before sunrise.

Reactions from people to the stunning cluster of building showcased by the Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of huge and detailed builds are always appreciated in the Minecraft Reddit community, as it shows how much effort the original poster has put in. Within 12 hours, the post blew up on the page and received over 21 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

People were impressed by the number of details on all the buildings. They talked about if the interiors are also detailed or not. They discussed whether players could enter these kinds of buildings and get on different floors.

Although the original poster did not say anything about the interior details, Redditors discussed how it depends on the type of build and the aim and purpose for which players are building these mega projects.

Some also pointed out how the overall picture would look better if it were raining in the world. Some even connected the build to a place in the popular anime series 'Naruto'.

There is a village called 'Hidden Rain Village' in the anime, which looks quite like this with tall buildings and an overall grayish tone. Many people agreed with the connection as well.

Other than this, there were loads of comments simply appreciating the build and the effort put in by the original poster. People also agreed on how the picture gave them an early morning feel.

Overall, the detailed cluster of buildings built and uploaded by the original poster was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community. It quickly became the top post of the day in just 12 hours.

People are still flocking to the post to see the stunning build and the overall vibe it radiates.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar