Minecraft Redditor loses a shulker while transferring it through End portal

Minecraft can be a cruel game at times. Many years after its official release in 2011, the game still has several bugs that constantly affect players. However, some tricks that players attempt while playing the game can also cause certain annoying mishaps. Many of these problems arise from boats and minecarts.

Recently, a Redditor named u/jmill643 shared a painful video of how they lost a shulker to the End realm void while trying to teleport them through an end portal. The player had the static mob in a minecart that was in a boat. However, as they teleported to the end portal and saw the shulker, an Enderman was sitting in the boat as well.

As the player tried to kill the Enderman and move the shulker through the portal, they got hit by a levitation bullet. The player began to float upward and saw the shulker's minecart and the boat slide off the bridge and fall into the void. The original poster also mentioned that they worked for an hour to try and teleport the shulker.

Redditors react to a Minecrafter's failed attempt at transferring a shulker through an End portal

Thousands of players have come across these kinds of bugs in the game. Hence, many players on the Minecraft subreddit understood the pain of the original poster who tried to teleport a shulker through the End portal. The post received over 20 thousand upvotes and several comments the same day.

The player trying to kill the Enderman and transfer the shulker (Image via u/jmill643 Reddit)

At the end of the video, the player sees the shulker fall into the void and writes a message in the world chat. This was noted by several Redditors who commented about it. The player typed in "Alright Ima go" in the chat of the multiplayer server world where they were trying this.

Players also discussed that they never tried to teleport a shulker to the overworld since it was tricky. It is one of the most challenging things to achieve in Minecraft, and players usually avoid it.

Many Redditors sympathized with the Minecrafter. The original poster also explained that they eventually went over the entire process to achieve the 'How did we get here?' advancement.

Overall, the post was an instant hit on the Minecraft subreddit as it resonated with a lot of players in terms of how frustrating the game can be at times. It has only been 12 hours since the post was made, and it continues to gain traction.

