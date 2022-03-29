How to breed shulkers in Minecraft

Shulkers are mysterious hostile mobs in Minecraft. They are rare as they can only be found in End Cities in the End realm. They are immovable hostile mobs that only shoot players with levitation effect bullets. Even if these mobs are lesser known than most others, they can be quite dangerous as the levitation effect can fade and players can take major fall damage.

As these mobs only spawn in very particular areas of the game, players have always wondered how to multiply them. They are naturally limited, as one End City or Ship has only a few of them. They are great for shulker shells, which help players enhance their storage system. These hostile mobs can't technically breed, but they can multiply in a special situation.

Ways to breed shulkers in Minecraft

If players need to re-breed/multiply the shulkers, they first need to find an End City. These are rare structures present in the End realm. After defeating the Ender Dragon, players can go through another End portal made at the edge of the main island and find the structure.

End City (Image via Minecraft)

However, even after finding these rare immobile hostile mobs, multiplying them is one of the most difficult tasks for a player. They will have to defend themselves from the levitation effect and still manage to check all the criteria which will enable them to multiply.

Criteria for breeding shulkers

For players to start breeding shulkers, they will have to see that all the conditions are met for them to multiply. Shulkers are immobile and hostile, hence breeding them is hard because all their focus will be on the player, however this itself will be used for them to duplicate.

Two of them in the chest room (Image via Minecraft)

1) They must be hit with the bullet

This is the first and most important criteria for them to multiply. One of them needs to be hit with their bullet, whether it is their own or coming from another mob. Players must always ensure that one of them is hit with a levitation bullet for it to work.

2) Their health should be less than half

Another condition is that their health should be less than half for it to work. Multiplying is essentially a defense mechanism that they use so that they don't die.

Levitation bullet must hit the mob (Image via Minecraft)

3) Their lid must be completely open

When they attack players, their hard shell is completely open. This should be the case when they are hit by a bullet.

4) Saturation of these mobs will stop breeding

If more than five of them are within an eight-block radius, then even if they are hit with a bullet, they won't spawn. Players must ensure that at most two are present within the given radius so that the process doesn't stop.

How the breeding happens

An old mob teleported on a chorus tree (Image via Minecraft)

When the mob is hit with its own bullet and all the criteria for breeding is met, the old mob gets teleported to a suitable place nearby and a new one spawns in the old spot. The tricky part is that players will think that the mob that is in the new place is the new one, however it is just the opposite.

