Minecraft Redditor makes a custom glass item frame from a datapack

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with content related to the popular sandbox title. Players from all around the globe flock here to post everything from stunning builds and contraptions to fun and informative clips.

Players can even showcase their innovations and custom creations in the game. This is a great community for anyone who plays the game or is interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor named 'Harklllous' posted a fascinating video of a custom-made glass item frame through a datapack they made.

The caption mentioned that this was their first datapack, and they made this item. It essentially allows a player to keep an item on a block without the frame being visible, as it is made of glass.

The video first showcased six custom-made item frames in a box configuration. They then put two of them on top of a tree and placed certain items on them. The glass frame immediately vanishes, and only the item is visible, sticking to the tree.

Reactions from people on the custom glass frame made by the Minecraft Redditor

Since the custom glass frame gave a clean and new look to the showcased items, it was loved by many on the Reddit page. The post received over 14 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day. Several people flocked to the post to discuss several aspects of the custom item.

Items in aN invisible glass frame (Image via Harklllous Reddit)

Many were impressed by the custom item in the original poster's datapack. They appreciated the item and the creator of the datapack as well.

They asked several questions about the datapack, like where to download it from or how to craft it. The original poster replied that the datapack still needs work and will be available for download soon.

Other than this, many of them instantly recognized the feature from a mod called 'Quark'. This old Minecraft mod allowed players to craft glass frames just like this.

Several people mentioned the famous mod and were happy to see the feature being made in the datapack, as installing mods is slightly more challenging. The original poster confirmed that the inspiration was taken from the mod.

Overall, the glass frame in the Minecraft data pack was appreciated by many as people flooded the post with upvotes and comments. The post is still going strong on the Minecraft Reddit page, with more people discovering the feature and the datapack from the original poster.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar