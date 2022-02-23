Minecraft Redditor makes a functional Stargate using Redstone

The Minecraft community on Reddit is known for sharing its in-game creations, discoveries, and suggestions with the thousands of other players who follow the game on different social media platforms.

While many players focus on seeds, unusual terrain generation, huge numbers of resources, or rare structures, others like to create magnificent builds using the plethora of resources provided by the game.

This article features a build by Redditor u/JDMGS that replicates a “stargate,” which is a structure from the popular “Stargate” fictional universe with the use of Redstone.

Redditor uses Redstone to recreate a Stargate in Minecraft

The player has uploaded a 29-second video with the post, which shows the mechanism and working of the fully functional stargate. According to the “stargate” universe, a stargate is a gateway similar to a portal that allows players to teleport through it to an area located far away.

In this case, the player has made use of Redstone blocks, Redstone lamps, Redstone repeaters, and pistons to make the entrance to the gateway, and then a command block to help teleport the player to another location.

The player first moves towards a Redstone block placed near them and presses a button close to it. This activates a signal that slowly allows each Redstone lap to switch on one by one. Once the last Redstone lamp is switched on, the stone layer inside the portal frame falls back to reveal a wall of water.

The player then walks into the layer of water, only to be teleported to another location and come out of an exit portal that is located right in the middle of a swamp biome and adjacent to a bamboo jungle biome. The exit portal looks like a modified ruined portal due to the amount of netherrack and magma blocks forming on the blocky floor next to the exit portal.

Reactions to the Stargate build by the Redditor

Many Minecraft players responded to the post, with some giving suggestions while others were raining down compliments on the builder. The very first comment answered the builder’s question in the post's caption, which asked if a Redstone lamp looked better than a Redstone block in this particular build. The user wrote that Redstone lamps look better.

Additionally, the builder made it clear that he achieved teleportation using commands and was not in survival mode since that is currently not possible.

As one of the core mechanics of Minecraft, building provides players with an opportunity to create their dream structures inside the game. Many players like to work on original structures built from scratch, while others replicate their favorite locations or designs from popular culture.

