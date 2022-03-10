Minecraft Redditor makes a villager vs falling anvil race course

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox game. It is a bustling page with players posting stunning builds, complex redstone contraptions, and even funny clips of them dying and making mistakes.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/lavavseam' posted a fun clip of a race course they made where a villager races in a minecart and evades all the falling anvils. It was a straight race track with crests and troughs to slow and speed up the minecart.

In the video, the villager starts rolling with the minecart as loads of anvils start falling on it. The villager in the minecart barely evaded all the falling anvils and somehow completed the race while still alive. In the middle of the race, the villager does get hit by a few anvils but survives nonetheless.

Interested readers can check out the post here.

Reactions from people on the villager vs falling anvil clip by the Minecraft Redditor

The funny clip instantly gained a lot of attention and got over 11 thousand upvotes and several comments. People had a lot of fun watching the small clip of how a villager evades the falling anvils. Some even appreciated the effort put in by the creator in making such a build.

Some players humorously talked about how they wanted the anvils to fall on the villager and pressure him even more. They joked about how the villager must have been in sheer panic as loads of anvils were falling on him. Villagers can be annoying in Minecraft, and players can have a hard time managing them; hence, Redditors were rooting for anvils instead of the villager.

As people watched the race between the villager and the falling anvils, many were stressed and anxious as to what would happen in the end. As the villager lost speed, the falling anvils came closer and closer, increasing the overall tension in people's minds.

Many users also pointed out the caption where the original poster had written about programming in Minecraft. People noticed that there was nothing related to programming in the build they made. Some Redditors criticized the poster for advertising their programming classes with a video that had nothing to do with it.

