Villagers are unique mobs in Minecraft. They are closest to humans in terms of their behavior, schedule, and other things. They sleep and wake up at a particular time, talk to each other, work different jobs, and have different job costumes.

They have a total of 13 different jobs that they can do with the help of 13 different blocks that are known as their job sites. When players interact with these employed villagers, they trade various items for emeralds and vice versa.

Some have brilliant trades for the player, whereas some don't. Some of these villager jobs are quite useless simply because of their poor trades.

Which are the 5 worst villager jobs in Minecraft?

5) Farmer

Farmer (Image via Minecraft)

Farmers essentially deal with all kinds of crops and food trades with the players. Initially, they trade wheat and other crops for emeralds, but at higher levels, they only trade cakes and golden carrots that the players themselves can easily make.

They are only useful during initial trades of wheat. Their job site block is a composter.

4) Fisherman

Fisherman (Image via Minecraft)

Fishermen deal with all kinds of fish trades, along with other items. Their job site block is a barrel, and they trade normal fish at lower levels.

Even at higher levels, they only trade tropical fish or pufferfish, which can easily be found in the ocean. Because of their poor trades, they are not considered as good as others.

3) Leatherworker

Leatherworker (Image via Mojang)

Leatherworkers deal with all kinds of items made out of leather. Their job site block is a cauldron, and they majorly trade leather armor and horse leather armor. These are poor trades as players hardly ever use leather armor parts in survival.

The best trade they have is saddle at master level for 6 emeralds. They take important items like coal and string at the beginning and give emeralds.

2) Butcher

Butcher (Image via Mojang)

Butchers are villagers that deal with all kinds of meat and other food-related items. Their job site block is a smoker and they trade emeralds in turn of raw meat of different animals. These are some of the worst trades as players constantly need raw meat for sustenance.

They keep taking raw meat at higher levels and do not have anything valuable to give back to the players.

1) Shepherd

Shepherd (Image via Minecraft)

Shepherds are essentially villagers who deal with anything related to wool items. Their job site block is a loom, and they trade emeralds for wool items or vice versa.

They are particularly the worst because they don't give any special items even at higher levels. At the master level, they give paintings for two emeralds, which are nowhere near as valuable compared to other master level trades.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha