There are a few generally terrifying mobs in Minecraft. For example, players can summon the Wither boss mob into the world if they want to engage in a tough battle. Now, players have The Warden to contend with as well.

A Reddit user named u/TornadoWIzard123 recently pit these two mobs against each other to see what would happen. The results were not as expected.

Minecraft Redditor pits a Wither against The Warden with unexpected results

This incredible video footage posted by Reddit user u/TornadoWIzard123 starts off with them placing the required Soul Sand and Wither Skulls to make a Wither boss mob. It soon becomes an intense battle as The Warden makes an appearance to fight against the Wither.

Both mobs go at it with full force, and the ensuing 3-minute battle is truly a spectacle for players to behold.

The ending of the fight was not expected

When the Warden goes up against the Wither in Bedrock Edition's hard mode, it seems like a monumental task for The Warden to defeat the Wither. However, it soon becomes evident that The Warden is to be the most feared mob players can face in the game, as it lays out the Wither without a second thought, before ultimately succumbing to its wounds from the battle.

Some Minecraft players reacted with surprise to the outcome of this fight

Watching these two titans clash is truly a spectacle to behold. As the fight drags on, it becomes more intense as more ground is destroyed. Some Redditors reacted to u/TornadoWIzard123's video with surprise, as the ending of the fight was not what it seemed was going to happen.

Other Redditors admitted this fight makes them even more terrified of The Warden

The Warden is already a horrifying addition to Minecraft. With so much brute strength, speed and the ability to hunt down players, The Warden was already a force to be reckoned with. But this fight with the Wither confirms its true level. Some Redditors voiced their concerns with how horrifiying of a revelation it is that The Warden was able to beat the Wither.

Perhaps some more viable strategies will be made to face The Warden in the future

After witnessing this amazing battle, it becomes very evident how strong The Warden really is. And by sharing this knowledge with the player base, perhaps some new strategies can be crafted to help players. Perhaps summoning a Wither could become a viable strategy after all.

