Minecraft redditor recreates the intro of popular How It's Made television series

Anything is possible in Minecraft, which means any kind of recreation, homage or tribute to another form of media can be created, as long as players are dedicated enough.

One Minecraft Redditor used this creativity to recreate the opening to an iconic television show, How It's Made. It's breathtaking how well it turned out.

Minecraft player recreates iconic opening to classic television show in-game

Minecraft is an incredibly popular game, which means it often pervases other forms of media. There's a movie being made, memes are very popular from the game and there are a million different songs that have been made into parodies.

As a result, the opposite is true, too. Popular media often makes their way into Minecraft. There have been Game of Thrones recreations, Breaking Bad scenes and so much more.

The show How It's Made is a documentary showing how everyday items (like clothing, food, industrial products, instruments, and other things) are manufactured. For reference, here's the iconic intro to the classic television show:

This is an excellent format for Minecraft, given how prominent crafting is in the game. Mojang's sandbox title is predicated on being able to collect resources and turn them into usable items.

Players will struggle to make a particular item if they don't know "how it's made," i.e. the crafting recipe. They can look it up, but until they have the items that are required, they can't make it.

The video showcases everyday items being constructed with machinery, welding and more. It's uncanny how well the new version turned out and how similar they are. The post has since been removed, but here are a few images from it.

Making a crafting table (Image via u/YJJcoolcool/Reddit)

Wheels animation from the original (Image via u/YJJcoolcool/Reddit)

Iron from the beginning (Image via u/YJJcoolcool/Reddit)

They have used in-game items in the same places as they would appear in the television show's actual intro. It's a perfect mirror, and even utilizes the same mechanical practices that can't actually be done in-game.

The videos finish in the same way, with a compressor on a conveyor belt slamming down a plate that reads the show's title. In the Redditor's case, it's the shows' title with a Minecraft slant.

A clip of the iconic remake (Image via u/YJJcoolcool/Reddit)

The editing matches perfectly. It could genuinely slide in as a placeholder for the actual television show, and many would not even notice.

It's a bit of a niche post, as not everyone grew up watching this show even if it was incredibly popular. However, the community has loved it either way, giving it a ton of positive attention.

One commenter was left with few words to say.

While one user came up with a clever name for it, another was reminded how much they enjoyed the original.

There are a lot of options that could make this a genuine series.

Some of them can get quite complex.

Nostalgia was used effectively with this post, and some Minecraft players had ideas to take it to another level.

The show holds a special place in many Minecrafters' hearts.

The community has enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane. They've given the post 10 thousand upvotes in just eight hours at the time of writing.

