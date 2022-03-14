Minecraft Redditor recreates the whole of New York City

Ever since Minecraft was fully released back in 2011, the game’s community has worked on achieving as much as they could within its randomized and dynamically generated worlds. Taking advantage of the fact that an in-game world is generated near-infinitely, the community has gone on to attempt some ridiculous builds within the game.

The title's mechanics allow players to keep expanding on their building projects, with the game supplying them with an infinite amount and diverse selection of blocks and decorative items to use. This article will talk about a 1:1 recreation of 'The Big Apple' that was built entirely in Minecraft.

Player showcases 1:1 recreation of New York City in Minecraft

While many in-game building projects consist of massive medieval cities or countries with forts, mansions or tons of houses, this build takes inspiration from one of the most recognizable cities in the world. The Reddit post by Minecraft player u/altmorty includes a single screenshot of the incredible build, showcasing how colossal the city is.

In the screenshot, an entire section of the city is visible. From its easily identifiable skyscrapers in the distance to regular apartments and office buildings at the front, the build's resemblance to the actual city is uncanny. This insane build is a pet of a much larger build project, known as Build The Earth. Interested readers can explore more about the subject here.

One of New York City's most famous suspension bridges can be seen in the left side of the picture, with the Hudson River visible just behind it. Some of the city's streets can be seen in the foreground, along with an overpass directly above it. The detailing of the roads and the overpass can be seen quite clearly, with lanes, lamp posts, trees, shrubbery, and even legible street signs properly showcased.

Redditors react to New York City recreation

The game's diverse community on Reddit gave this build a stellar reception. While one redditor joked about how the game is “the real metaverse,” another player talked about VR compatibilities for the project.

For a project of this scale, a large number of people were bound to be involved. As the builder explained in the post’s caption, more than 2700 people were needed to complete this complex building project. With over 62,000 upvotes and more than 900 comments, the post was definitely one of the more popular ones in the game's subreddit this week.

