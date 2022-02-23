Minecraft Redditor shares beautiful custom carpets made with maps

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where thousands of players flock every day to showcase their beautiful builds and complex redstone contraptions. People can also ask several questions related to the game and clear their doubts.

A Redditor named u/surgeric recently showcased a beautiful custom carpet they created with the help of map art. It has a red background with golden borders and a circular design in the center. In another picture, the creator also showed off various custom carpets of different sizes and designs.

The whole design is made on a larger scale with blocks, and several maps are connected to each other to make this detailed map art.

Reactions from people on the custom carpet made by the Minecraft Redditor with maps

The beautiful map art attracted a lot of attention on the Minecraft reddit page. Thousands of people flocked to the post to shower compliments. Since the custom carpet looks highly detailed, it proves that the actual build must be huge. The effort put into the map art was appreciated by many Minecraft players.

Some even wondered how large the actual build must have been in order to achieve such details on the map. The largest map covers 128x128 blocks, so the actual design was likely built with thousands of blocks.

The original poster also commented on the post, saying that the custom carpet was for their own base and that's why they worked so hard on it. They also mentioned that they will be selling other carpets in their in-game shop to other players on the Minecraft server.

Different custom carpets made with maps (Image via u/surgeric Reddit)

A redditor named u/moomoony_ pointed out how the custom carpet looked Iranian. The original poster agreed and also mentioned that they were trying to create different designs and colors for a Persian carpet.

Many people also noticed that other than the carpet, various items in the room's photo were also custom-made map art. The creator made a vending machine, plates, and bottles made with map art. People were impressed by the efforts made by the players to decorate the room uniquely and appreciated them.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee