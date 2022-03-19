There are many builds that players in Minecraft have created over the years. From castles, sea bases, survival bunkers, and more.

A Redditor on the r/Minecraft subreddit, u/dancsa222, showed off their catapult build much to the delight of other Redditors. If any players wanted to siege a castle, they now had the inspiration to do so with this wonderful build.

A Minecraft Redditor shares their catapult design and internet is loving it

u/dancsa222 also has a YouTube channel under the name Linard. On this channel, players can watch this quick tutorial and many others to see how the catapult was created and how they can create a catapult for use in their world.

Players would be able to create multiple catapults and design a seige that could make even the mightiest of castles uneasy.

Internet enjoyed seeing this build and had much to say about it

Most of the players who saw this contraption were very pleased with the build and had many positive things to say about it. Some users wondered where u/dancsa222 was invading.

Others wanted to know more of the technical details about it. But many were inspired by the catapult and trebuchet design combination due to how much users of Reddit love the trebuchet.

Some Redditors, however, were concerned about the technical aspects of the catapult build

While many of the users had nothing but good or witty things to say, some Redditors took an overly critical approach. They wondered how this contraption would function and if the counterweight would work.

They questioned u/dancsa222 about these specifications and what could be done to fix them. However, in a game where players punch trees to gain wood, this fell on deaf ears.

This catapult design would function fantastically in any fantasy-themed build

Many Redditors shared the same sentiment that this catapult would look fantastic when placed in a fantasy world or near a castle. The dark color scheme mixed with the gold trim makes this look amazing and like something that would have been built if a catapult existed in the game.

The Reddit community is perfect for experts, budding builder and creatives to collaborate

The best part about the r/Minecraft subreddit is that players can gather together to share builds and inspirations. They can take concepts like the one that u/dancsa222 submit and change them to make them uniquely their own.

Building upon these designs and concepts will empower the community as a whole to create some fantastic and impressive builds within the world of Minecraft.

