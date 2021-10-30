Minecraft Redditor shares idea on how Warden will attack elevated enemies

The Minecraft community is home to gamers filled with creative and aspiring ideas. On Reddit, the front page of the internet, Minecrafters from all over the world have created a massive community of more than 5.6 million members.

r/Minecraft is among the biggest Minecraft communities online. Every day, many players come to this subreddit to show their impressive creations. A lot of times, these Redditors also share their brilliant ideas for future game updates.

Reddit user u/World1_Lev1 has a fabulous idea for next year's Minecraft 1.19 update, titled The Wild Update. OP (Orignal Poster) has come up with an attack mechanic for the Warden.

Minecraft Redditor came up with idea for Warden's attack mechanic

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang officially announced the next Minecraft update, titled The Wild Update. The much-anticipated Warden and deep dark caves will also be coming in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Some fans were saddened to hear of another delay in the release of Wardens, but the wait is going to be worth it, as Mojang revealed exciting information about the mob.

When looking at the Warden, Redditor u/World1_Lev1 wondered how it would attack enemies on a higher height level.

Interestingly, gameplay developer Kingbdogz had confirmed that the Warden would attack enemies who have towered up but didn't share exactly how. OP created a simple animation to show how the Warden will attack from below the ground.

In the post, viewers can see a Warden on the ground and a player towered up using dirt blocks. The Warden touches the ground and uses some sort of sculk vein to hit gamers. It travels through blocks and hits the user standing at a higher height level.

The developers haven't revealed much information about the Warden's attacks, but OP's idea is plausible. At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang showcased sculk catalysts and how they create other sculk blocks like veins, sensors, etc.

The Warden's hands have similar textures to sculk catalysts. OP's idea could work if this mob's hands have powers like sculk catalysts. Many other Minecrafters also shared their suggestions for the Warden's attack mechanics.

OP's idea of how the Warden will attack players at a higher level is impressive and interesting. Other Redditors also had different suggestions.

Reddit user u/realhansgruber11 talked about how the Warden appeared off the ground at Minecraft Live 2021. Similarly, it may attack users by coming out of the block they are standing on.

Another Redditor, u/Piemaster777777, mentioned the sculk sensor-type thing on the Warden's head and said it might use it to create loud vibrations and deal damage with it.

Redditor u/SoKool71 pointed out a big mistake in OP's idea, saying gamers can break a block to stop the Warden from attacking them.

The developers have said they want to make the Warden something to be scared of, and to do so, beating it will be close to impossible.

