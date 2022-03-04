Redditor showcases 196 world flags made in Minecraft with banners

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for everything related to the popular sandbox game. Players showcase their stunning builds and creative ideas to the community and discuss several aspects of the game. Every day, players can find something interesting being posted on the page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/did_p' posted a photo of them showcasing all 196 flags in the world that they made in the game. They made these flags with the help of banners. They use the loom block in Minecraft, which helps players design banners in a more detailed manner.

In the photo, we can see the player standing in front of several flags of different countries like Denmark, Ecuador, Djibouti, etc. They made all these flags with banners and hung them in a long hall, beautifully decorated with blue glazed terracotta blocks.

Unfortunately, the post was automatically removed from the page due to some reason. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations regarding the type of content posted by people. Hence, if any post doesn't comply with the rules, it automatically gets removed. Before it was removed, the post got a lot of attention and praise from the community.

Reactions from people on 196 world flags made by the Minecraft Redditor

People were extremely impressed by the sheer amount of effort put in by the Minecraft players and appreciated the achievement. Within a day, the post received thousands of upvotes and positive comments from fellow Redditors.

Several people appreciated the effort made by the creator of the flags and asked how long it took to design all the flags. The original poster replied that it took them over three days with only 15-minute breaks in between to make all the flags in the game. This showed how dedicated the player was.

A Redditor by the name of 'u/Autumn1eaves' curiously asked how the creator managed to make Nepal's flag, as the flag is quite complicated to make in the game. The original poster explained how they did it and also posted a link to the photo showing the flag.

Soon after, nearly everyone started asking for the original poster to show their respective country's flag. People wanted to see Macedonian, Japanese, Croatian, and Welsh flags, along with many others. The original poster sent a YouTube link to everyone where people can see all the flags the player made.

