Minecraft Redditor showcases animated automatic chicken farm

A Minecraft Redditor, u/kwikenkwak, has recently decided to create an animated tutorial on building a chicken farm. It is the second time this Redditor has been featured after making an animated tutorial for a melon/pumpkin farm.

It is great to see that they decided to create more animated Minecraft tutorials.

As seen above, the original poster (OP) created a quick and simple tutorial for a compact chicken farm. This tutorial-style is much more effective than a YouTube tutorial due to its sleek and easy-to-follow animation style.

Minecraft Redditor's automatic chicken farm animated tutorial

The post

The post began with the OP showcasing the dimensions of the build in a highly simplistic way (seen above).

Before describing the post, readers must know the resources they need to acquire to build it:

Eight trapdoors

One dispenser

Two redstone dust

Two glass blocks

One observer

One redstone comparator

Two stone (building blocks)

One slab

16 (or more) chickens

One chest

Two hoppers

One lava bucket

The build begins to take shape, with a chest and hopper flying from the sky into the correct position. The animations are so smooth and allow the viewer to know exactly where to put each block.

Another hopper and a dispenser appear. The hopper collects the eggs that the chickens drop, and the dispenser continuously shoots them into the trap.

Once the chicken spawns, it is then killed by the lava, and cooked chicken is sucked into a hopper and sent to a chest.

Reactions

Due to the usefulness of this animated tutorial, it managed to gain a massive 9,000 upvotes in just a day. Many Minecraft Redditors said a lot about this post.

One Minecraft Redditor suggested improving the output of this build.

By filling it with as many chickens as possible, players will be maximizing the amount of cooked chicken that this chicken farm provides.

A website that allows users to inspect builds in 3D sounds like a fantastic idea.

This would allow gamers to build the contraption at their own pace, allowing for zooming and rotation of the build at the same time.

Another Redditor believed that this compact design stopped working after a specific update. This is untrue as many players have successfully had this design be completely functional.

It might be an issue with the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, though.

It seems that this build is not possible in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

While this specific build may not be possible, tons of other cooked chicken farms are just as (if not more) efficient.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the Minecraft post

