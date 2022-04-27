Minecraft Redditor showcases artwork for discovering Ancient City

Ancient City is a new structure coming to Minecraft in 1.19 The Wild Update. It will be located in the Deep Dark Biome and contain some of the best loot in the game. Players are eagerly awaiting the next update to drop. Some have even started making artworks of new mobs, biomes, structures, etc., and posting them on Minecraft's Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/TheLostEnderman' posted a beautiful artwork of a player discovering an Ancient City from afar. The cave they made was huge, along with a massive body of water with lava on the side. The city had passageways, rooms, and the main Warden statue, just like in the actual game.

The overall look of the artwork was spooky yet transcendent as a faint light shone on the city, and the light glowed from the player's lantern. The player had a diamond pickaxe, a backpack, and a spyglass from which they were inspecting the city.

Players react to the stunning artwork of an Ancient City made by the Minecraft Redditor

Artwork related to the popular sandbox game usually gets a lot of attention on the Reddit page as it shows the efforts of the original artist in making stunning visuals. The post received over 12 thousand upvotes and several comments within a day. People talked about the new update, how the city resembled some structures from other games, and even about a YouTuber who the original poster made as the player in the artwork.

As soon as people saw the city design and the overall look and feel of the place, they instantly connected it with a structure called 'Nokron' that is present in another popular game, 'Elden Ring.' It is also a darkish-looking structure with a blue hue, quite like the city depicted in the artwork.

Many Minecraft Redditors looked at the player in the artwork and instantly recognized the greenish skin color, which resembled a well-known Minecraft YouTuber, Dallasmed65.

Several people commented and asked if it was really him, to which the original poster and artist confirmed and was hoping that the YouTuber would showcase this artwork in one of his videos. People praised the YouTuber for his content and talked about him in several threads.

Other than that, there were hundreds of comments appreciating the artist and the artwork. Some even pointed out how the city looked better in the artwork than in the actual game.

Overall, thousands of Minecraft players flocked to the post and praised it. Making these kinds of detailed artworks is quite hard and time-consuming. Hence, Redditors praised the artist even more. The post is still going strong as people are still upvoting and commenting on it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu